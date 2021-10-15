- Kings & QueensTM will feature cannabis concentrates as badder, budder, sugar and sauce at launch with the highly sought after 'diamonds' to be released in November -

Goodness Growth Holdings Launches New Concentrate Cannabis Brand - Kings & QueensTM will feature cannabis concentrates as badder, budder, sugar and sauce at launch with the highly sought after 'diamonds' to be released in November -

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. ("Goodness Growth" or the "Company") (CSE: GDNS; OTCQX: GDNSF), a physician-led, science-focused cannabis company and IP developer, today announced the launch of Kings & QueensTM, a new cannabis brand featuring a line of cannabis concentrates including live and cured resin badder, budder, sugar, and sauce – some of the most popular types of concentrates.

Kings & Queens is a brand new high-quality cannabis concentrate product line from Goodness Growth Holdings.

The launch follows a soft debut of Kings & Queens on October 1, where an initial 330 one-gram units of concentrate sold out in a single day. The line will be expanded next month to include concentrate 'diamonds', which one of the most highly sought-after concentrate products.

The new Kings & Queens brand officially launches today in Maryland and features high-THC live and cured resin concentrates, which are potent, terpene-rich extracts that capture a pure flavor and cannabinoid profile. Live resin is sourced straight from a fresh plant and frozen for processing, capturing all the terpenoids and cannabinoids at their freshest points.

The Company uses a high efficiency grow and processing operation in the production of Kings & Queens concentrates, allowing it to offer these products at competitive price points nearly 20 percent lower than current average prices for concentrate products in Maryland.

"We're excited to bring this new line of concentrates to our patients in Maryland, and soon to other markets across the country," said Harris Rabin, Chief Marketing Officer for Goodness Growth. "Produced from our premium strains at the peak of freshness, Kings & Queens will offer concentrates that create optimal effects and loud aromas and tastes. Kings & Queens is unmatched in quality because of the care we take in every step of the process. From growing our very own full-bud flower right here in Maryland to our unique clean cold processing methodology to our in-house and third-party testing protocol."

An official brand launch in Maryland will take place over two days, with special events at wholesale partner ReLeaf dispensary in Baltimore on Friday, Oct. 15 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The second launch event will be held at the Company's own Green Goods dispensary location in Frederick on Saturday, Oct. 16 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Each event will feature Kings & Queens product accessories and have experts on hand to give medical cannabis patients a chance to learn more about the live extraction process used to produce these concentrates and the various products' unique benefits.

Following the launch, Kings & Queens products will roll out to dispensary locations across Maryland. Ultimately, additional strains and new product formats will be added among the 7,000 units expected to be released per month to Maryland dispensaries. The Kings & Queens brand will launch next in Arizona in the coming months.

About Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc.

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc., is a physician-led, science-focused holding company whose mission is to bring the power of plants to the world. The Company's operations consist primarily of its multi-state cannabis company subsidiary, Vireo Health, Inc., and its science and intellectual property incubator, Resurgent Biosciences, Inc. The Company manufactures proprietary, branded cannabis products in environmentally friendly facilities and state-of-the-art cultivation sites and distributes its products through its growing network of Green Goods® and other retail locations and third-party dispensaries. Its team of more than 500 employees are focused on the development of differentiated products, driving scientific innovation of plant-based medicines, and developing meaningful intellectual property. Today, the Company is licensed to grow, process, and/or distribute cannabis in eight markets and operates 18 dispensaries across the United States. For more information about Goodness Growth Holdings, please visit www.goodnessgrowth.com.

Contact Information

Media Inquiries:

Albe Zakes

Vice President, Corporate Communications

albezakes@vireohealth.com

(267) 221-4800

Goodness Growth Holdings (CSE: GDNS; OTCQX: GDNSF) is the new parent company of Vireo Health and Green Goods. (PRNewsfoto/Goodness Growth Holdings)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Goodness Growth Holdings