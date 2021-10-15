Common Dividend Declared By National Retail Properties, Inc.

Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE: NNN), a real estate investment trust, declared a quarterly dividend of 53 cents per share payable November 15, 2021 to common shareholders of record on October 29, 2021.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of June 30, 2021, the company owned 3,173 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.6 years. For more information on the company, visit www.nnnreit.com.

