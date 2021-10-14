Full integration will allow investment professionals and financial advisors the ability to bring in all their clients onto the Zephyr platform regardless of their accounting system or custodian

Zephyr expands integration to financial institutions worldwide through a partnership with Digital Financial Full integration will allow investment professionals and financial advisors the ability to bring in all their clients onto the Zephyr platform regardless of their accounting system or custodian

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zephyr, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LSE: INF), and a recognized leader in providing data, insight and analysis to investment professionals and financial advisors, has made it easier for their customers to fully integrate client portfolios onto the Zephyr platform regardless of where those accounts are held. Utilizing technology available through Digital Finance, a Protocol for Asset Information Exchange known as PAIXTM , the transfer of data via direct custodian feeds, held-away assets, alternative pricing, transactions, security level detail, holdings, corporate actions and historical data can be accomplished easily and accurately.

"We've removed any barriers to fully access and transfer client financial data," says Chris Volpe, Head of Informa Financial Intelligence's Zephyr business. "Investment professionals and financial advisors will now have the ability to fully and accurately report and analyze all client accounts, opening up significant opportunities for increasing their client acquisition and retention."

The Digital Financial unified DiFi model called PAIXTM automates data sourcing free from legacy IT and capital constraints with their patented data architecture, allowing users of the Zephyr platform to utilize the popular performance reporting and analysis tool, which provide returns and analysis at multiple levels of client assets including: total portfolio, asset class and asset sub class or any customized classification structure. Zephyr users may also benchmark against a large number of market Indices or custom blended benchmarks, providing a full picture of their client's accounts and supported by a team of data professionals.

"Any data driven business platform is dependent on access to robust, accurate and comprehensive data. We are excited to be partnering with Zephyr to provide best-in-class data access enabling Zephyr clients to focus on realizing the full value of a best-in-class platform for their businesses," says Carl Reed DiFi CTO.

Zephyr provides investment professionals access to timely information, exclusive research and comprehensive data to keep their clients engaged and informed. The platform consistently scores high among users for its ease of use, custom client presentation options, portfolio performance generation and ESG analysis tools. The Zephyr team is committed to ensuring their customers possess all the necessary resources to exceed their client's expectations. Visit financialintelligence.informa.com to learn more about Zephyr and to request a demo or 14-day free trial on the Zephyr platform.

