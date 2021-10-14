Wakatta Partners with Roborace to Integrate Upgradable NFTs into Racing Metaverse Platform

ZUG, Switzerland, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wakatta , an NFT-focused blockchain developed by Sensorium DLT, has announced a partnership with Roborace , the world's first driverless series for full-size racing cars driven solely by onboard software systems, which also introduces to motorsport the dynamic mixed reality named Roborace Metaverse. The characters and objects of this metaverse are the subjects to become sellable NFT assets.

Together, the companies will explore the implementation of Wakatta's innovative features, including new types of NFTs that are fully upgradable, time-limited and non-hashed, across the Roborace Metaverse.

As part of the partnership, Roborace users will have access to Wakatta-backed upgradable and social NFTs linked to in-platform assets. In addition, Wakatta will facilitate the trading of NFTs and services tied to NFT smart contracts, among other offerings.

Upgradable NFTs represent the latest technological advancement in blockchain and have been carefully engineered to unleash exciting applications and bring forward a range of new opportunities to both digital and real-life environments.

"We designed Wakatta to meet the challenges of the future and we're thrilled to be joining forces with an ambitious and tech-forward company like Roborace to accelerate impact. Our platform makes this possible by providing our partners with brand new NFT types on top of a first-class network. Moreover, the launch of this partnership certainly speaks to the power of innovative offerings, like upgradable NFTs, and we're looking forward to seeing how the Roborace community will benefit from them", says Alex Blagirev, Wakatta's Project Lead.

Roborace was created to accelerate development of autonomous driving systems by pushing the technology to its limits in a range of controlled environments. Since the start of its second testing season, dubbed Season Beta, the company has introduced mixed reality elements to its racing teams and fans. These include virtual objects to avoid or collect, and conditions on track that Roborace's cars have to adjust to during races. The self-driving software sees these objects as real data coming from onboard sensors, so this platform allows running road relevant extreme scenarios to challenge the robotic cars. The visual representation of these objects is new for every racing mission in the competition season. So when the mission is accomplished these objects can be bought by fans as the NFT assets.

"Innovation is a core tenant for Roborace. We developed the Roborace Metaverse to combine the best of real-world racing with the endless opportunities of virtual worlds. We're always in search of cutting-edge technology to incorporate into our cars and now, of course, also into our metaverse. Thanks to our partnership with Wakatta, we will be able to expand our digital reach and offer our fans new ways in which they participate in the community and help build the Roborace Metaverse", added Mike Sokolov, Head of Roborace.

With this partnership, Roborace becomes the second company to integrate Wakatta. Recently, Sensorium announced that it would be using the NFT-focused blockchain to power Sensorium Galaxy , its high-quality entertainment metaverse built in collaboration with Jay Z's Roc Nation and artists like David Guetta and Armin van Buuren.

Wakatta was developed by Sensorium DLT , a division of Sensorium, to serve the needs of the entertainment industry through innovative NFT types and a set of growth-oriented business solutions.

Aside from its unique set of new NFT types, Wakatta will also deliver additional growth-focused features such as Ethereum Virtual Machine compatibility, on-chain NFT auctions, multi-role assignments for Dapps, customizable onboarding mechanics for digital environments, algorithmic incentives for validators, among many others.

The Incentivized Testnet launch of Wakatta is scheduled for November 2021.

About Wakatta

Wakatta is an NFT-focused blockchain for the entertainment industry pioneering new types of non-fungible tokens: upgradable, time-limited, and non-hashed NFTs. From securing digital identities to facilitating creative collaborations, these tools unlock new possibilities for gaming, sports, fashion, art, and luxury companies.

Wakatta is now working with top-tier partners to showcase the potential of its technology. The incentive testnet launch is scheduled for November 2021.

About Sensorium

Founded in 2018 with the sole support of Forbes-listed billionaire Mikhail Prokhorov, Sensorium Corporation oversees the technological and business development of Sensorium Galaxy's digital metaverse and powers it with a wide range of events and experiences through top-tier global content and technology partnerships.

Since its foundation, Sensorium Corporation has raised over $100 million in private investments, making it one of the world's best-funded startups in the VR space.

About Roborace

Roborace is the world's first motorsport competition of full-size AI-racing robots in a mixed reality where coding teams from different countries all go for the win. In 2019, the Alpha series held six events that drove over 36 million multi-channel video views. Roborace also set the Guinness World Record for having the fastest autonomous car in the world. The Robocar reached a speed of 282.42 km/h (175.49 mph). In September 2020, Roborace commenced its Beta series with six competing teams taking place at various locations, featuring 12 races and involving mixed-reality elements dubbed "Roborace Metaverse."

