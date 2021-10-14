Pathlock Closes Third Quarter with Record Enterprise Adoption

FLEMINGTON, N.J., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pathlock , the leading provider of unified access orchestration, today announced the company's most successful third quarter since inception. The company closed Q3 of 2021 with a record-breaking number of new enterprise partnerships, including new strategic commitments from seven Fortune 1000 customers. Pathlock's depth of functionality and breadth of integrations provided the peace-of-mind and trust needed to secure these commitments against key industry competitors.

The company's flagship solution, Pathlock Control, enforces 360-degree protection and supports companies on their journey to Zero Trust by surfacing violations and taking action to prevent loss. The platform is the first to combine access governance, data loss prevention and user behavior analytics enabling security, finance, IT, and GRC teams to secure critical business applications against insider threats and efficiently meet their ever-growing regulatory compliance obligations.

Pathlock is the only solution on the market that offers over 140 integrations to enterprise applications including SAP ECC, SAP S4/HANA, SAP SuccessFactors, SAP Ariba, Oracle EBS, and Salesforce. The company continues to invest in its platform's capabilities to further enhance the extensive breadth of functionality to include key features such as transaction monitoring, application security monitoring, fine-grained provisioning, segregation of duties, and user access reviews. Pathlock was built to handle any IT landscape and continuously monitors 100% of privileged activities across all applications in real time.

"We are thrilled to announce the results of this past quarter and are proud of our team for continually building traction following our strategic growth investment earlier this year," said Anand Adya, Founder and CEO, Pathlock. "Our growing industry recognition over the past three months is a true testament to the great work that our team has been able to accomplish. As we continue prove our value to customers up against our key competitors, it is clear that Pathlock is the market leader when it comes to helping the world's leading enterprise tackle the most complex IT environments."

Most recently, Pathlock has been gaining recognition among industry analysts to include a mention in an Enterprise Security Group (ESG) report titled "The Future of Application Security is Access Orchestration". In August of this year, Pathlock was also recognized among the fastest-growing private companies in America, the Inc. 5000 list. Pathlock was recognized for its 80% overall growth over a three-year period. You can find the full list here: https://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Pathlock

Pathlock protects digital enterprises from the inside out. Our unified access orchestration solution supports companies on their journey to Zero Trust by surfacing violations and taking action to prevent loss. Enterprises can manage all aspects of access governance in a single platform, including user provisioning and temporary elevation, ongoing User Access Reviews, control testing, transaction monitoring, and audit preparation. Today, many of the world's most respected, global 2000 companies rely on Pathlock to protect their critical digital assets from financial, operational, regulatory and security threats, ensure corporate compliance and improve performance. Our customers have saved millions in employee productivity, labor costs, audit fees and data loss prevention.

