Sendoso Releases Features Aimed at Streamlining the Sales Gifting Experience

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sendoso , the leading Sending Platform™, rolled out two new features, Custom Brand Shop and Playbooks , at its CONNECTED conference today. The company also highlighted updated features that help marketing and sales teams to scale internationally and reach customers around the world.

"I am super excited to announce these features that streamline and simplify the sending experience" said Kris Rudeegraap, Co-Founder and CEO of Sendoso. "Custom Brand Shop makes sourcing branded merchandise even easier, ultimately enabling clients to create connections with their customers. Sendoso Playbooks utilizes Sendoso's best practices and most successful plays to help customers curate the right gifts, share messaging, and see immediate impact. We are also always expanding our international sending options and capabilities, which not only greatly broadens eGift selections but also fosters meaningful connections globally."

Sendoso is giving clients the power of choice, confidence, and scale with these new additions.

"Sendoso continues to make enhancements that help us make a measurable impact with our prospects and customers," said Laura Vitaro, Senior Manager of Account Based Marketing at Gong. "We rely on Sendoso to build connections, improve response rates, and accelerate deals."

Sendoso's announcements at CONNECTED :

Custom Brand Shop : A new in-app experience that lets customers seamlessly source and order branded merchandise. Unlike with other platforms, customers do not have to go through multiple third-party sites to select and create gifts. Through Sendoso's Custom Brand Shop, users can browse through a robust catalog of items to customize with their logos. They can also work with Sendoso's Send Curation team to brainstorm, source, and order in a streamlined process. Clients can purchase as many products as they like, whether a few items or a thousand, ship them directly to the warehouse, and easily integrate them with their inventory.

Playbooks: Sendoso now includes even more tools to enable teams to close deals and increase close rates with Sendoso Playbooks. With Playbooks, sales teams are armed with the perfect gifts and messages to confidently make an impact and accelerate deals. Curated based on best practices and the most successful plays, Playbooks enables clients to scale outreach with use-case specific send ideas that automatically populate with messaging to help sales teams stand out and see immediate impact.

International Sending: Sendoso continues to not only provide more tools to help customers scale internationally, but also provide more gift options to make a connection all around the world. Customers can also now scale globally with worldwide address validation and greater global marketplace selections, enabling revenue teams to easily reach and connect with prospects and customers all over the world. Sendoso:

The theme of this year's CONNECTED is Delight and Engage. Executives from Anaplan, Rollworks, Ceros, Bombora, and similar companies shared stories about how their companies have been delighting and engaging in meaningful connections with lasting impressions.

Comedian and Daily Show host Trevor Noah and Shola Richard, the CEO & founder of Go Together Global, headlined the event.

Founded in 2016, Sendoso is the pioneer and category leader, with more customers, capital, and employees than any other vendor. With an acclaimed customer success team that offers consultative advice to businesses on how to build meaningful relationships through personalized engagement strategies, Sendoso has been named a leader across nine categories by G2 Crowd. Sendoso customers benefit from the industry's most diverse roster of 30,000 gift options and global warehouses in North America, Europe, and Asia that have handled upwards of 3 million sends in over 165 countries.

