Pica8 Announces Break Free Partner Program For Open Networking

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pica8, an open networking software company, today announced an expanded channel partner program to recruit leading value-added resellers (VARs) in the open networking ecosystem. The new Pica8 Break Free Partner Program will incentivize VARs who resell open networking solutions from Cumulus Linux and leading original design manufacturers (ODMs) such as Dell and Edgecore.

The Open Networking Alternative to Cisco DNA and Catalyst for Software Switch Automation

Pica8's AmpCon Network Controller automation software and PicOS Software Switches provide the industry's open networking alternative to Cisco DNA Center and Catalyst switches and competing automation and switch hardware from Arista and Juniper. VARs who join Pica8's Break Free Partner Program will gain access to on-boarding, training and certification programs to offer the AmpCon/PicOS all-in-one switching software automation solution to lead their open networking portfolios and help customers break free from closed systems.

Pica8 will provide special incentives for the following partners:

Cumulus Linux VARs: Resell Pica8's AmpCon/PicOS software switch automation solution to customers running Cumulus Linux who would like to stay on their Broadcom-based hardware after the NVIDIA/Mellanox acquisition. Data center customers with Layer 2/3, EVPN/VXLAN virtualization, Network Access Control (NAC) and Ansible automation and playbooks now have a direct replacement with Pica8.

Dell VARs : Pica8 is the only open networking software solution to support Dell's line of access, aggregation and core hardware including the new N2200 and N3200 families of campus switches. Resell Pica8's AmpCon/PicOS software for a complete switch automation solution across enterprise campus, data centers and distributed site networks, with the same software, including VXLAN/EVPN virtualization and zero trust networking with network access control (NAC).

Edgecore VARs: Resell Pica8's AmpCon/PicOS software switch automation solution across the industry's broadest choice of Edgecore multi-gig, PoE and 1G to 100G hardware for enterprise campus, data centers and distributed site networks.

Global Industry Validation

"Edgecore provides and services disaggregated networking solutions targeting customers who seek more flexible and cost-effective solutions for their networking needs compared to traditional networking vendors," said Heimdall Siao, President for Edgecore Networks. "Working with Pica8's networking software integrated on top of Edgecore's networking platforms, Edgecore and Pica8 together provide a wide portfolio of easy-to-use, hardened and comprehensive networking solutions for the enterprise, data center and service provider markets."

"We have welcomed Pica8 as one of our partners to support the Linux networking community with our STORDIS #Back2Open Cumulus Linux replacement program," said Waldemar Scheck, CEO for STORDIS GmbH. "We look forward to continuing our partnership with Pica8 as an indispensable resource in open networking."

"As an award-winning international IT solutions provider and network integrator, Delta Solutions works with the leading vendors in networking," said Andrey Chernyshev, CEO for Delta Solutions. "Pica8 has demonstrated that open networking has an important role in enterprise networking by working together with industry leaders to provide a cost-effective alternative to closed systems."

"AIC provides complete rack-level integration solutions into cloud data centers around the world," said Andre Hu, Associate Vice President of Cloud Business Development for AIC Inc. "Open networking brings AIC and Pica8 together to provide scalable, dynamic, automated and easy-to-operate solutions for cloud data centers with an additional advantage of relief from supply chain concerns."

"We are striving to make Pica8 the premier software partner in open enterprise networking," said James Liao, Founder and CEO for Pica8. "Our partner program is an important step in defining and refining the role of commercial vendors in open networking today."

For more information, visit: https://www.pica8.com/partners/

About Pica8

Pica8 is the industry's open networking software alternative to Cisco for the enterprise. Pica8's AmpCon™ Network Controller for centralized management and automation and PicOS® Software Switches for networking and security have successfully replaced Cisco DNA Center and Catalyst Switches for campus, data center and distributed site networks within Fortune 500 enterprises. Pica8 software is deployed at over 1,000 customers in over 40 countries. For more information, visit www.pica8.com

