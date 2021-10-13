Legal & General America Awards Annual Life Lessons College Scholarship

FREDERICK, Md., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Legal & General America (LGA), a top-ten life insurance provider, announced that Jovan Scurry, a senior high school student in August, Georgia, is this year's recipient of its sponsored Life Lessons Scholarship. The scholarship is part of Life Happens' annual program, a non-profit that recognizes students for perseverance following the loss of a parent or guardian with little to no life insurance coverage.

Jovan Scurry, Howard University student

In 2009, Scurry's father took his own life, leaving 5-year-old Jovan, his younger sister, and mother, with no life insurance or means to support themselves. After several years, Jovan was forced to help contribute to his family financially by helping at this grandfather's business, missing out on school-aged activities with his friends and neighbors.

"We are so proud to be able to award this scholarship to Jovan." said Mark Holweger, President and CEO of Legal & General America. "Our organization's mission is to help protect American families, which we do through the products we offer. Support such as this scholarship is an extension of the importance we place on social responsibility. We applaud Jovan for his perseverance during such a difficult time."

"With this scholarship, I'll be able to attend my dream college, Howard University, to which I was just accepted. I will be majoring in TV and Film Production to chase my dream of becoming a filmmaker and hope to attack the mental health issues facing the African American community," said Scurry. "There are too many people around the world with the same skin color as me that are ashamed to say they are not okay."

Through its annual Life Lessons Scholarship Program, Life Happens recognizes students through scholarships ranging from $5,000 to $20,000, to help pay for their college education. The program started in 2005 and has awarded roughly $2,800,000 to over 740 students at over 350 schools. Legal & General America has worked with Life Happens for over 10 years on the program.

"Reading these students' stories serves as a reality check for many and reminds us of the importance of providing a safety net for your family through life insurance. It's not for you, but for those you leave behind. We are truly honored to play even a small part in these student's lives thanks to the support of partners like Legal and General America," said Andrea Englert, manager of Consumer & Industry Programs at Life Happens.

About Legal & General America

Legal & General America is part of the worldwide Legal & General Group. For over 70 years, the Legal & General America companies have been in the business of providing financial protection through life insurance for American families. The Legal & General America companies are Banner Life Insurance Company and William Penn Life Insurance Company of New York. With more than $57 billion in new coverage issued in 2020, LGA is ranked in the top ten of U.S. life insurers and ended 2020 with in excess of $782 billion of coverage in force with 1.5 million U.S. customers. LGA shares Legal & General's independent financial strength ratings: A+ Superior from A. M. Best and AA- Very Strong from Standard and Poor's and Fitch. For more information, please visit https://www.lgamerica.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Legal & General America (LGA)