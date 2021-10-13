Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on its developments in natural psychedelics via VirtualInvestorConferences.com

Filament Health to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com October 14th Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on its developments in natural psychedelics via VirtualInvestorConferences.com

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Filament Health (NEO:FH; OTCQB:FLHLF), an exclusively-natural psychedelic drug discovery and extraction technology company, today announced that Benjamin Lightburn, CEO and Co-Founder, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on October 14th.

DATE: October 14th, 2021

TIME: 4:00 PM ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3kObcQO

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask Benjamin real-time questions about Filament's upcoming plans and recent highlights, which include a stock uplisting and several psychedelic industry "firsts." If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

Announced common shares have been approved for uplisting and trading on the OTCQB® Venture Market ("OTCQB") under the symbol "FLHLF"

Received approval from the Depository Trust Company ("DTC") to make the Company's common shares eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through DTC ("DTC Eligibility")

Became the first public company to be issued a patent for extraction of natural psilocybin; filed 20th patent application including three international PCT applications

Received Health Canada Dealer's License amendment to allow the possession, production, and delivery of all controlled natural psychedelic substances

Successfully completed industry-first export of natural GMP psychedelics to the United States

About Filament Health

Filament Health is an exclusively-natural psychedelic drug discovery and extraction technology company. Its mission is to see safe, approved, natural psychedelics in the hands of everyone who needs them as soon as possible. Filament believes measurable and efficacious medicines will be a catalyst to addressing many of the world's mental health problems and that natural psychedelics provide an optimal option for widespread adoption of these substances. Filament engages in natural extraction technology commercialization, utilizing its intellectual property portfolio, in-house GMP facility, and Health Canada Dealer's License for all natural psychedelics. Filament is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia and trades on the OTCQB Venture Market (OTCQB:FLHLF) and Canada's NEO Exchange (NEO:FH).

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

