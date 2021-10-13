DDN Federal Government Business Grows Over 30% as Company Doubles Size of Federal Team

DDN Makes Long-term Investments and Offers Best in Class AI and Multicloud Storage Solutions in Support of U.S. Federal Digital Transformation

CHATSWORTH, Calif., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DDN®, the global leader in artificial intelligence (AI) and multicloud data management solutions, today announced it has expanded DDN Federal division, doubling the size of its team over the past nine months.

DDN's Federal Government group is expanding under the guidance of new vice president of Federal Sales, Jeff Jordan, who is bolstering the team with technical, system architecture and sales expertise to provide optimized solutions for scalable multicloud, AI and converged data storage requirements. These long-term investments are in response to the accelerating demand for DDN's data storage systems by the U.S. government, which resulted in more than 30% annual sales growth in 2021.

"DDN is proud to be a trusted partner for the Federal Government, Department of Defense (DoD), Department of Energy (DoE), and Federal Healthcare agencies," said Jeff Jordan, VP of Federal Sales. "With DDN solutions, our customers are accelerating their digital transformation and achieving unmatched levels of scale, efficiency and reliability with better and faster decisions from their massive datasets."

DDN is growing its field technical and engineering headcount and expertise under the leadership of Keith Miller, vice president of Technical Sales, and Andreas Krause who brings extensive system architecture and file system experience to DDN's Federal Government team. DDN's new Federal leadership team also includes Justin Collins, a former member of Oracle's National Security Group, and Rob Genkinger, vice president of Programs and Strategy with Army Special Forces and data storage experience.

Additional hires are planned to ensure the success of future projects and expanded collaboration with government-focused channel resellers, systems integrators, and technology partners such as NVIDIA and Intel.

"Our foundation in the federal market has been diligently developed by serving agencies running the most demanding applications out there," said Paul Bloch, president and co-founder, DDN. "The U.S. government has entrusted DDN with its data storage needs for more than two decades, and we continue to deliver uncompromising performance, availability and security at massive scale to help them achieve their goals."

DDN supplies data management solutions to more than two-thirds of the top supercomputers globally, including the world's most powerful system, Riken's Fugaku, and NVIDIA's Selene, the largest commercial AI system and 5th largest supercomputer. These, and similar systems found in federal agencies and national laboratories, require unique data management and performance characteristics found only in DDN solutions.

DDN introduced its latest EXAScaler scalable storage solution, EXA6, this summer, with enhancements that simplify the deployment and management of massive data repositories. DDN also recently announced enhancements to its IntelliFlash product line, with improved performance and scalability to support the largest enterprise data workloads.

About DDN

DDN is the world's largest private data storage company and the leading provider of intelligent technology and infrastructure solutions for Enterprise At Scale, AI and analytics, HPC, government and academia customers. Through its DDN and Tintri divisions the company delivers AI, Data Management software and hardware solutions, and unified analytics frameworks to solve complex business challenges for data-intensive, global organizations. DDN provides its enterprise customers with the most flexible, efficient and reliable data storage solutions for on-premises and multi-cloud environments at any scale. Over the last two decades, DDN has established itself as the data management provider of choice for over 11,000 enterprises, government, and public-sector customers, including many of the world's leading financial services firms, life science organizations, manufacturing and energy companies, research facilities, and web and cloud service providers.

