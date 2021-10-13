Curi Launches New Advisory Business to Support Physicians & Medical Practices

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Curi, an advisory firm for physicians and medical practices, today announced the launch of Curi Advisory, a new business unit dedicated to helping independent physician practice leaders protect, optimize, and grow their businesses.

Curi Logo (PRNewsfoto/Curi)

Curi Advisory offers a proprietary business intelligence platform and data-driven consulting services that work to pinpoint practices' specific needs and identify opportunities to help these businesses thrive. The core offerings within Curi Advisory at launch include the Arrowlytics technology platform and a host of practice operations, risk solutions, and health policy consulting services.

Arrowlytics Platform

The Arrowlytics platform is built to help practices drive new patient volume, increase margin per patient, and optimize overall practice performance through online reputation management and key performance indicator tools. The technology solution pulls critical data from disparate sources, including various practice management systems and social media, into a single platform—giving practice leaders total business insight.

Consulting Services

Curi Advisory's consulting services will be delivered by a team with deep practice and risk management expertise. The offerings will help practice leaders protect, optimize, and grow their businesses with confidence. In addition, the new business will create opportunities for physicians, practice leaders, and staff to continue learning about key developments and trends affecting the healthcare industry.

"Practice leaders are facing an increasingly complex set of challenges as they manage the business of medicine right now, and they need a partner who knows how to support them," said Curi Advisory Partner Steve Hendrick. "Our team has been there. Many of us have worked within the four walls of a practice, and we know what it takes to deliver practice and risk management advice that's data-driven, physician-focused, and will help practice leaders identify the best paths forward."

Curi Advisory is a natural evolution for Curi, stemming from the company's mission to continually develop solutions that help physicians in medicine, business, and life.

"We have been focused on growing and diversifying our advisory offerings for many years now, always with an eye toward how we can best support physicians and their practices," said Curi CEO Jason Sandner. "The launch of Curi Advisory represents an important milestone in our long-term strategy of being a trusted partner for the member-owners and customers we serve and the physician community at large."

For more information on Curi and the Curi Advisory business, visit curi.com and curi.com/advisory, respectively.

About Curi

Curi (curi.com) is a full-service advisory firm that serves physicians and medical practices. Equal parts fierce physician advocates, smart business leaders, and thoughtful partners, Curi's advisory, capital, and insurance offerings deliver valued advice that is grounded in client priorities and elevated by their outcomes. From data-driven advisory services to private wealth offerings, to tailored insurance solutions and beyond, Curi delivers performance that is time-tested and trusted—in medicine, business, and life.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Curi