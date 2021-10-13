Cloud Native Computing Foundation Welcomes American Express as Gold Member Leading financial institution joins forces with the cloud native community to advance the future of infrastructure

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America -- The Cloud Native Computing Foundation ® (CNCF®), which builds sustainable ecosystems for cloud native software, today announced that American Express has joined the Foundation as a Gold Member.

American Express is a globally integrated payments company that provides customers with access to products, insights, and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. Over the past several years, the company has increasingly invested in cloud native development principles and practices, leveraging a number of CNCF projects, including Kubernetes, Prometheus, and Envoy.

"We are committed to cloud native application development and to using cloud native as a standard," said Evan Kotsovinos, SVP and head of global infrastructure at American Express. "Joining CNCF was a natural extension of that commitment. Cloud native technologies help deliver the always-on experience that customers expect and deserve, and we share CNCF's goal to make cloud technology more accessible and more reliable."

After modernizing its underlying infrastructure, American Express underwent an extensive application and platform transformation leveraging cloud native technology. The organization now runs a large-scale container-based cloud platform that has greatly improved application resiliency and boosted developer productivity and agility. Thanks to its fully automated CI/CD pipeline, American Express has improved quality, security, and deployment velocity across the board.

"American Express is driving innovation within its own organization and is also a strong supporter of cloud native standards in the industry," said Priyanka Sharma, general manager of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation. "With the unique requirements of the fintech industry and the importance of uptime, speed, and security for customers, we look forward to the valuable insights and resources American Express will bring to the cloud native ecosystem."

Join American Express and other CNCF members at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America in Los Angeles and Virtual, October 11-15, 2021, KubeCon + CloudNativeCon + Open Source Summit China Virtual , December 9-10, 2021, and KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe in Valencia, Spain, May 17-20, 2022.

Additional Resources

About Cloud Native Computing Foundation

Cloud native computing empowers organizations to build and run scalable applications with an open source software stack in public, private, and hybrid clouds. The Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) hosts critical components of the global technology infrastructure, including Kubernetes, Prometheus, and Envoy. CNCF brings together the industry's top developers, end users, and vendors and runs the largest open source developer conferences in the world. Supported by more than 500 members, including the world's largest cloud computing and software companies, as well as over 200 innovative startups, CNCF is part of the nonprofit Linux Foundation. For more information, please visit www.cncf.io.

The Linux Foundation has registered trademarks and uses trademarks. For a list of trademarks of The Linux Foundation, please see our trademark usage page. Linux is a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds.

Media Contact

Jessie Adams-Shore

The Linux Foundation

PR@CNCF.io

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cloud Native Computing Foundation