As We Emerge From The Pandemic, A New Way To Memorialize Lost Loved Ones Lighten, Chicago-Based Start-Up, Launches Array of Innovative, Uplifting Memorial Packages

CHICAGO, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It's no secret that the pandemic disrupted almost every aspect of our daily lives. Memorial rituals were no exception, as many families were prevented from gathering in person to hold funerals and memorial ceremonies. Now, as in-person gatherings resume, the Chicago-based startup Lighten is launching an innovative array of offerings for families who want to come together to celebrate the life of a loved one. Lighten's curated selection of unique memorial packages are not what you'd be offered from your typical funeral home. They are designed for the growing number of families who want to avoid a somber funeral home gathering and opt for a celebratory experience in an alternate location.

Founder and CEO, Alexandra Koys, who started the company in 2019 during her time at the University of Chicago's Booth School of Business, says, "I founded Lighten after my uncle died. The sad, somber funeral home environment didn't fit his lively personality, so my family celebrated his life at his favorite restaurant. It was the experience we wanted, but the planning process was overwhelming to handle during a time of grief. It made me realize that there really weren't end-of-life services designed to help families who don't want the traditional, somber funeral home approach. So I created that service."

Lighten now offers:

Comprehensive packages that facilitate an uplifting experience infused with a loved one's identity.

Concierge planning teams that ease the burden of planning by creating, with clients, experiential, in-person and online memorials.

Innovative technology that allows families to plan from the comfort of their own homes

Memorable locations and experiences utilizing unique memorial settings - such as beautiful parks, client backyards, local theaters, and more

Memorials can be planned immediately following a death or months following one, when the grieving are ready to create a celebration of life. While death is never easy, it is a family milestone, and one that, increasingly, people are looking to view through an uplifting lens. For people seeking an alternative to traditional funeral services, Lighten offers refreshing options with the stated goals of making the planning process as easy as possible and designing an experience that feels true to a loved one's identity.

