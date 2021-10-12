Will you choose to fly on a hot air balloon or spaceship? Anything is possible in the mind of a child. Schleich and 4-H asked kids across the U.S. to create an epic story. Now, it's available as an interactive "Create Your Story" YouTube video experience and each view helps support 4-H. How the story progresses, and how much money gets raised, is up to each child.

Schleich USA And 4-H Premiere Kid-Created Interactive Storytelling Video Voiced By Bindi Irwin Will you choose to fly on a hot air balloon or spaceship? Anything is possible in the mind of a child. Schleich and 4-H asked kids across the U.S. to create an epic story. Now, it's available as an interactive "Create Your Story" YouTube video experience and each view helps support 4-H. How the story progresses, and how much money gets raised, is up to each child.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Earlier this year, Schleich® USA , (pronounced Sh-like), the world's leading manufacturer of animal characters and playsets, and 4-H , the nation's largest youth development organization, announced the winners of a three-month-long "Create Your Story" contest . Now, the winning kid stories, chosen from hundreds, are coming to life through crazily colorful and wildly whimsical stop-motion animation in an interactive YouTube video of epic proportions, voiced by Bindi Irwin.

Schleich and 4-H have worked together throughout 2021 to inspire kids to let their imaginations run wild. In March, Schleich and 4-H got kids started by sending ChaCha the Tiger, Larry the T-Rex, and Lilly the Rainbow Unicorn for a playdate at the farm home of Blair the Bull. Through three subsequent contests, kids were asked to submit videos, drawings, and recordings sharing what they thought should happen next. The result is an interactive video with 12 different stories depending on the choices kids make as they watch. In total there are up to 90 minutes of custom, stop-motion animation for kids to enjoy.

"Spaceships, mystical waterfalls, portals to new dimensions--anything is possible when children's imaginations run wild!," said Annie Laurie Zomermaand, co-managing director, Schleich USA. "It has been a delight watching this contest unfold, and it's going to be even richer watching kids get lost in the interactive possibilities of the 'Create Your Story' video.

"The extraordinary stories submitted by kids across the country demonstrate the power and talent of young people," said Ivan Heredia, SVP & chief marketing officer, National 4-H Council. "This unique opportunity for youth to stretch their imaginations and craft creative, compelling stories is just an example of the many ways Cooperative Extension's 4-H program empowers young people to find their spark and pursue their passions."

The interactive "Create Your Story" video stars the voice of Bindi Irwin, well-known television personality, conservationist, zookeeper, and actress. Joining Irwin as co-stars are the five kid contest winners who were each given the opportunity to provide the voiceover for their own portion of the interactive video. The winners from around the US are:

Aarya from Tennessee , Age 7

Gerard from New York , Age 7

Kaila from Ohio , Age 11

Delaney from New Jersey , Age 12

Willard from Illinois , Age 12

To further 4-H's mission to empower, educate, and inspire kids everywhere, Schleich will donate an additional $10,000 to 4-H if the "Create Your Story" video receives 100k views by October 17.

The "Create Your Own Adventure" video premiere can be viewed here on YouTube . Schleich and 4-H fans should also keep an eye out for a co-branded display at over 400 retailers including Rural King, C-A-L Ranch Stores, Murdoch's Ranch & Home Supply and more this fall. Schleich will donate .50 cents to 4-H for each purchase of a Schleich character from this display or from a series of custom 4-H product bundles available on Schleich's website.

For more information about the "Create Your Story" contest, as well as Schleich's partnership with 4-H, visit www.createyourstorywith4-H.com and follow Schleich on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn and YouTube .

About Schleich

Founded more than 80 years ago by Friedrich Schleich in Schwäbisch Gmünd, Schleich is one of Germany's largest toy manufacturers and a leading international provider of figurines. The famous Schleich figurines are sold in more than 60 countries and are loved by children around the world. As a global player with Swabian roots, Schleich currently generates more than half of its sales outside its core market in Germany. The Company is majority owned by Partners Group, a global private markets investment management firm. Further shareholders are the management team around Managing Director Dirk Engehausen (CEO). The design of the Schleich play worlds, the manufacturing of the production tools and all quality and safety checks are carried out in Germany. Production itself takes place at the company's site in Schwäbisch Gmünd and in other production plants abroad.

About 4-H

4-H, the nation's largest youth development organization, grows confident young people who are empowered for life today and prepared for career tomorrow. 4-H programs empower nearly six million young people across the U.S. through experiences that develop critical life skills. 4-H is the youth development program of our nation's Cooperative Extension System and USDA and serves every county and parish in the U.S. through a network of 110 public universities and more than 3000 local Extension offices. Globally, 4-H collaborates with independent programs to empower one million youth in 50 countries. The research-backed 4-H experience grows young people who are four times more likely to contribute to their communities; two times more likely to make healthier choices; two times more likely to be civically active; and two times more likely to participate in STEM programs.

Learn more about 4-H at 4-H.org , and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .

