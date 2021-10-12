Johnson & Johnson to Host Business Review Highlighting Pharmaceuticals

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) will hold a Business Review for the investment community on Thursday, November 18, 2021, in which company leaders will share a detailed review of its Pharmaceuticals business, differentiated strategy and robust pipeline, and long-term growth outlook.

The Business Review will include:

Comprehensive Pipeline Overviews for our Six Therapeutic Areas and Data Sciences available on a virtual platform beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET on November 17, 2021

Live General Session on November 18, 2021 beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET and ending at approximately 1:00 p.m. ET , featuring:

Those planning to attend the event can register at www.investor.jnj.com starting November 1, 2021. A replay and supporting content will be posted by the end of the day on November 18, 2021.

NOTE TO INVESTORS CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding, among other things: future operating and financial performance, product development, market position and business strategy. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of Johnson & Johnson. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: risks related to the impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic, such as the scope and duration of the outbreak, government actions and restrictive measures implemented in response, material delays and cancellations of medical procedures, supply chain disruptions and other impacts to the business, or on the Company's ability to execute business continuity plans, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, economic factors, such as interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations; competition, including technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; challenges inherent in new product research and development, including uncertainty of clinical success and obtaining regulatory approvals; uncertainty of commercial success for new and existing products; challenges to patents; the impact of patent expirations; the ability of the Company to successfully execute strategic plans; the impact of business combinations and divestitures; manufacturing difficulties or delays, internally or within the supply chain; product efficacy or safety concerns resulting in product recalls or regulatory action; significant adverse litigation or government action, including related to product liability claims; changes to applicable laws and regulations, including tax laws and global healthcare reforms; trends toward healthcare cost containment; changes in behavior and spending patterns of purchasers of healthcare products and services; financial instability of international economies and legal systems and sovereign risk; increased scrutiny of the healthcare industry by government agencies. A further list and descriptions of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in Johnson & Johnson's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 3, 2021 including in the sections captioned "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Item 1A. Risk Factors," in the Company's most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and the Company's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov, www.jnj.com or on request from Johnson & Johnson. Any forward-looking statement made in this release speaks only as of the date of this release. Johnson & Johnson does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events or developments.

(PRNewsfoto/Johnson & Johnson)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Johnson & Johnson