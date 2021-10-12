Hyundai Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, Hyundai is proud to honor the Hispanic and Latinx communities and celebrate their achievements and contributions. The multifaceted campaign includes philanthropic and community-based support as well as sponsorships highlighting Hispanic achievements and contributions to America. Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated each year from September 15 through October 15.

"Hyundai is proud to support and spotlight the Hispanic community's rich and diverse heritage and celebrate the achievements and invaluable contributions Latinos have made to America," said Angela Zepeda, CMO, Hyundai Motor America. "Hispanic Americans are an integral part of our nation's fabric and a key driving force of the automotive industry."

CANELA.TV Sponsorship

CANELA.TV's Journey to Success Series Presented by Hyundai highlights the real stories of today's Hispanic heroes and explores a day in their lives. The 6-episode inspirational series features Kiki Melendez, La Marisoul and Edoardo Chavarin. The all-new series is currently available to stream at CANELA.TV Journey To Success Presented by Hyundai. Hyundai is also presenting CANELA.TV's My Latin Roots section featuring classic films from Mexico's Golden Age of Cinema.

Philanthropic Efforts

Hyundai will make a $25,000 Donation to The Hispanic Scholarship Fund, an organization founded in 1975 that empowers students and parents to successfully complete a higher education, while providing support services and scholarships to as many exceptional students as possible.

Hyundai's support to empower future generations of leaders extends beyond Hispanic Heritage Month and is a year-long commitment. Hyundai and its employee resource group (ERG), Amigos Unidos, will be hosting the Fourth Annual Hyundai Career Experience Virtual Program for first- and second-year college students to learn about automotive career opportunities.

Hyundai's Amigos Unidos ERG members have also been volunteering their time and providing financial assistance to community-based organizations. This includes the Project Youth OCBF in Santa Ana which helps keep at-risk youth in school, healthy and drug-free through education, counseling, mentoring, and family strengthening, and Someone Cares Soup Kitchen in Costa Mesa, Calif. that provides a daily nutritional meal to all members of the community in need.

Latin American Museum in Long Beach (MOLAA)

Hyundai is also sponsoring the Latin American Museum in Long Beach (MOLAA) Día de los Muertos community event and exhibition celebrating this important holiday. This year MOLAA will present an onsite event on Sunday, Oct. 17 as well as online programming that is accessible to all. For more information, please visit Day of the Dead Festival at MOLAA.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs and electrified vehicles. Our 820 dealers sold more than 620,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2020, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama.

