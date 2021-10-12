The Harlem Globetrotters' Spread Game Tour Extends Into 2022; More Dates and Venues Announced

ATLANTA, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The World Famous Harlem Globetrotters are extending their newly reimagined Spread Game tour into 2022 . Fresh off a summer circuit that fired up fans at arenas from coast to coast, the World Famous Harlem Globetrotters have announced plans to jet into 2022, bringing even more action and baller wizardry to arenas across the country.

Harlem Globetrotters International, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Harlem Globetrotters)

Fans everywhere will have the chance to see sports entertainment phenoms like Thunder Law landing backward shots from more than half court, the electrifying Torch George showing off the under-the-leg tumbles that scored her the team's first female world record and Wham Middleton bringing killer streetball skills to the court. Fans will also have the chance to see special honorary Globetrotters in action during certain stops along the tour.

"As part of the Globetrotters' continuing legacy, the Spread Game mission and tour has a special significance that reaches well beyond the basketball court," said Jeff Munn, Executive Vice President and General Manager of the Harlem Globetrotters. "Seeing these players in action and actively supporting the communities within every city they visit is like sharing space with real-life Superheroes, whose honor and conviction match their skills both on and off the court."

As a highlight of the Spread Game tour, the Globetrotters will host HBCU nights in select cities to celebrate Black excellence and the cultural contributions of Historically Black Colleges and Universities. Discounted tickets will be available for HBCU students and alumni, so come and represent your school. Throughout the tour, players will continue to participate in off-court community events and initiatives in the cities they visit, as part of their commitment to spreading game on and off the court.

Games in most cities will also include a chance to snag the best basketball access for the biggest basketball fans: The Globetrotters All-Star Court Pass. With it, fans get exclusive access to be on the floor for an up-close and personal view of the Harlem Globetrotters during their pregame shoot-around, practicing their world record-breaking shots and skills. The full All Star Court Pass includes:

Courtside access during player warm-up

Player interaction with photos ops and autographs

Spread Game Tour Court Pass lanyard

Additional pre- and post-game opportunities are available to fans as well (subject to availability), including: (Subject to Availability)

One-on-One Meet and Greet: Grants a limited number of fans the opportunity to spend time with the players before the game.

The #SQUADZONE: Puts fans on the floor close to the action as official members of the Globetrotters' hype team. This ticket comes with a seat on the floor, the opportunity for up-close interaction with the players, and a fast pass for the fifth quarter autograph session.

Magic Pass: Allows fans to join the players on court before the game to shoot some hoops, get autographs and snap pics.

To learn more about the 2021-2022 Spread Game Tour, including optional special fan experience opportunities, visit www.harlemglobetrotters.com .

About the Harlem Globetrotters

The originators of basketball style, influencers on today's game, and skilled athletes of the highest order, the world-famous Harlem Globetrotters have showcased their iconic talents in 124 countries and territories on six continents since their founding in 1926. Proud inductees into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, their mission to spread game and bring entertainment to the world continues to drive them today. The Globetrotters are basketball innovators who popularized the jump shot, slam dunk, and invented the half-court hook shot. For nearly a century, the Globetrotters have exhibited Black excellence on and off the court, entertaining, inspiring, and uniting families. The Harlem Globetrotters International, Inc. is a subsidiary of Herschend Enterprises, the largest family-owned themed entertainment company in the U.S. For more information about the Harlem Globetrotters, visit the Globetrotters' official website: www.harlemglobetrotters.com and follow them on Twitter , Instagram , Facebook , and YouTube .

