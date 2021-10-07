Bureau Veritas North America Announces New Training Class for Evaluating the Complex Ecosystem of Corporate Brand Equity and Intangible Assets

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bureau Veritas a world-leader in testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) services, announced today a new training course offering: Power of Brand - Measure your Intangible Assets to Enhance Sustainability and Growth. This, first-of-its-kind certificate course, will help leaders navigate complex decision making in the fast growing segment of intangible assets and brand equity. The program was pioneered by Avasta Inc., and with their precision market insights and next generation business analytics, will teach business and brand leaders how to accurately evaluate and measure the value, strength, and performance of their brand as an emerging critical asset by utilizing the recently published ISO 20671:2019 Brand Evaluation Standard.

Through Bureau Veritas' Power of Brand training course, Bureau Veritas and Avasta will fill the gap in financial brand measurement training. The completion of this course will enable brand managers, financial brand analysts and marketing leaders to identify opportunities that will enhance a company's intangible asset value, including brand. With the accelerating digital economy, companies are increasingly shifting to a customer-experience driven business model. Understanding where value lies in the business, and the potential that exists in the market, is crucial when building sustainable businesses today. The release of the ISO 20671:2019 standard along with corresponding training is a breakthrough for industry, and empowers companies to build this expertise in-house.

"We are excited to offer the Power of Brand - Measure your Intangible Assets to enhance Sustainability and Growth training course to help leaders mitigate risks and make informed decisions regarding brand equity and intangible assets," said David Vigil, Sr. Director of Product and Business Development, Bureau Veritas. "Bureau Veritas offers over 100 training courses to help companies improve QHSE and operational systems within their organization. The Power of Brand is the first training of its kind in the Certification market that goes beyond operational systems and gives professionals the tools to truly measure the financial impact of a brand."

"Having taught this subject for over six years at the university graduate level and having co-authored the ISO 20671:2019 Standard I saw the struggle our enterprise customers experienced trying to understand how to measure their Brand from their customer's perspective," said Edgar Baum, CEO of Avasta Inc. "Informed by over 100 implementations to date, from startups to Fortune 100 companies, Avasta is excited to work with Bureau Veritas to combine our mutual expertise to bring this training to market. We know, through this training, we can help businesses identify how much potential remains in their customer base and where their Brand gives them a financially competitive advantage. This training was informed by companies by work with financial services, consumer packaged goods, retail, direct to consumer, and b2b technologies and services."

The Bureau Veritas' Power of Brand certificate training consists of a two-hour overview course and two additional three-day courses. To register for the training, and learn how to properly measure your business's value, please visit www.bureauveritastraining.com.

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas is a world leader in laboratory testing, inspection and certification services. Created in 1828, the Group has more than 78,000 employees located in more than 1,600 offices and laboratories around the globe. Bureau Veritas helps its 400,000 clients improve their performance by offering services and innovative solutions in order to ensure that their assets, products, infrastructure and processes meet standards and regulations in terms of quality, health and safety, environmental protection and social responsibility.

Bureau Veritas is listed on Euronext Paris and belongs to the Next 20 index.

Compartment A, ISIN code FR 0006174348, stock symbol: BVI.

For more information, visit www.bvna.com, and follow us on Twitter (@bureauveritasna) and LinkedIn

About Avasta Incorporated

In this technology-driven era, where over 90% of the value of S&P 500 companies are intangible assets, Avasta has developed and commercialized the leading-edge standards of measurement for Intellectual Capital, starting with Brand. The Avasta Value Ledger, offered as a SaaS model, provides a new level of clarity to Avasta clients, allowing them to effectively acquire new customers, retain existing ones and see what's driving the market. Combined with Avasta's training courses, companies can apply specific numeric and financial value where it can be most effective, elevating long-term marketing strategies, and creating a clear, measurable path to growth. Avasta enables companies to measure, not guess.

For more information on Avasta's professional services and software for Intellectual Capital measurement, including Brand, visit www.avasta.co , on Twitter (@avastainc) and LinkedIn .

