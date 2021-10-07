All-new 2021 Jeep® Grand Cherokee L Named to Wards 10 Best Interiors List in First Year of Eligibility

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Jeep® Grand Cherokee L's seven-passenger interior features premium styling, craftsmanship and advanced technology

Spacious interior combines a mix of materials and colors – rich leather, real wood and premium metal – that accentuate modern, next-generation technologies, including 10-inch digital screens

Hand-wrapped, quilted Palermo leather, open-pore Waxed Walnut wood and standard premium amenities elevate new Summit Reserve Package to highest levels of luxury

Passenger comfort and interior ambiance take priority with an all-new Jeep seating architecture, ambient LED lighting and redesigned climate zones

Next-generation technologies include Uconnect 5, windshield Head-up Display (HUD), frameless digital cluster, digital rearview mirror, rear-seat monitoring camera and an exclusive and premium 950-watt, 19-speaker McIntosh audio sound system

Jeep Grand Cherokee L named to prestigious "Best of" list in its first year of eligibility

The all-new 2021 Jeep® Grand Cherokee L and its spacious, luxurious cabin, which combines handcrafted materials and modern amenities with an available McIntosh audio system, has been named one of Wards 10 Best Interiors for 2021.

"When it came to the interior design of the all-new 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L, our team's objective was to create one of the most exquisite and technically advanced interiors in the industry," said Ralph Gilles, Chief Design Officer – Stellantis. "This all-new interior features a much more focused approach to attention to detail of materials and design as a system. Our goal was to deliver an experience for drivers and passengers that delighted the senses and perhaps set a new standard of luxury for the segment, while also setting a new internal benchmark for our future generations of Jeep brand vehicles. We are truly honored to be recognized for the collective team's effort."

For each trim level, the interior of the Jeep Grand Cherokee L has been carefully crafted and tailored to deliver a truly unique expression. Structural accents accentuate dimension and symmetry. The instrument panel has been proportioned and angled to create spaciousness that is celebrated through an expressive contrast of warm authentic materials and sleek modern technologies, including 10-inch digital display screens, one that houses the new five-times-faster Uconnect 5 system.

Grand Cherokee L introduces a new premium package, Summit Reserve, that sets the benchmark for luxury in the full-size SUV segment. Premium hand-wrapped, quilted Palermo leather, ventilated front and second-row seats, memory and massage front seats and choice of a new Tupelo interior color add distinguishable details to the model.

"Utterly breathtaking interior," notes Wards 10 Best judge Drew Winter. "A stunning mixture of rich colors and lavish materials."

A full suite of all-new customizable interior LED lighting with daytime/nighttime settings is now standard on all models. True ambient lighting with a five-color selection, a Jeep brand first, is standard on the Overland and Summit models for a personalized sensory experience.

An all-new Jeep seating architecture has been introduced on the Grand Cherokee L, featuring a length-adjustable cushion for the front row in Overland and Summit models. For the first time in a Jeep vehicle, the second- and third-row vents, now wider and slimmer, are placed in the pillars, as opposed to overhead, to better target passenger comfort zones without compromising headroom or visibility.

The most technologically equipped Jeep Grand Cherokee ever features significant next-generation innovations, including a rear-seat monitoring camera, digital rearview mirror, windshield HUD and frameless digital cluster.

The Jeep interior design team partnered with McIntosh to deliver an advanced, high-performance audio system that envelopes vehicle occupants in high-definition sound. The shared vision between the Jeep brand and McIntosh design teams resulted in a Jeep vehicle audio system with the same level of authenticity and design quality found on McIntosh home audio products. The 950-watt, 19 custom speaker sound system accentuates the updated and premium feel of the vehicle's new interior design.

The Wards editorial staff selected the winners after evaluating 33 vehicles. Contenders for the award were completely new or significantly redesigned for the 2021 model year. Vehicles were scored by the Wards editors on ergonomics, comfort, fit-and-finish, material quality and aesthetics.

Full details on the Jeep Grand Cherokee L are available in the press kit.

