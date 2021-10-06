XM Studios Expands Global Licensed Offerings

SINGAPORE, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Singapore-based global design house, XM Studios, continues its trailblazing spirit and storytelling through its globally recognized pop culture luxury art pieces with its latest Godzilla collectibles. As XM Studios continues its global moves with the addition of new properties, expansion of its product portfolio and growth of its collector bases, the award-wining company announced today that it is unveiling four new pieces based on iconic Godzilla movies during New York Comic Con (Booth #1337) at Javits Center in New York City October 7-10.

XM Studios Unveil New Godzilla Collectibles at New York Comic Con, October 7-10

"As pop-culture fans ourselves, we are excited to expand our global licenses to bring our fans the world's best collectible luxury art based on iconic intellectual properties," said Ben Ang, chief executive officer, XM Studios. "Movie aficionados and fans of Godzilla will be instantly drawn to the craftmanship, authenticity, and the visual storytelling of these statues. Every piece will catapult them into the storylines conceptualized and interpreted by XM Studios, together with acclaimed illustrator and sculptor Tanaka Kenichi, who is the 2D and 3D artist for this first XM release," added Ang.

Each XM Studios premium collectible is conceptualized and produced inhouse from high grade cold cast porcelain and hand painted individually to expand the creative storytelling of well-known characters from popular comics classics and superheroes universes. The company has been recognised by various international industry bodies as one of the best design houses in pop culture collectibles, having scooped up numerous awards over the years. Fans looking to get a sneak peek of the new Godzilla pieces, or some of the company's currently available premium collectibles, can visit booth #1337 during New York Comic Con October 7-10.

While many business sectors have seen a downturn during the pandemic, the collectibles market continues to see an uptick in popularity. XM Studios' Ang notes, "We have seen an increase in our business over the last 2 years as more collectors have been homebound, with disposable money, and see purchasing our luxury pieces as a great investment that brings them joy and positive memories."

In anticipation of more collectors turning to online shopping, XM Studios has also geared up its digital marketing efforts to help create awareness of the brand and its products. The company saw its revenue grow by more than 100% in the last calendar year.

Godzilla Statue Collectibles at New York Comic Con Include:

Godzilla vs Space Godzilla 60cm statues (Sold as standalone pieces or purchased as a pair) - from the Godzilla vs Space Godzilla 1994 movie

Godzilla 2001 60cm bust - from the Godzilla, Mothra and King Ghidorah: Giant Monsters All-Out Attack

Shin Godzilla 60cm bust - from the Shin Godzilla 2016 movie

Other XM pieces on display at New York Comic Con:

Batman Shugo 1:4

The Joker Orochi 1:4

The Penguin Daimyo 1:4

Scarecrow – Samurai Series 1:4

Wonder Woman Courage 1:6

Recovery Suit Superman - Rebirth 1:6

Catwoman - Rebirth 1:6

Reverse-Flash – Rebirth 1:6

Lex Luthor – Rebirth 1:6

Green Arrow – Rebirth 1:6

Super Sons - Rebirth 1:6

Bizarro – Rebirth 1:6

Hawkman – Rebirth 1:6

Jungle Queen 1:4

XM Studios will be taking preorders during New York Comic Con for the Godzilla collectibles, and other popular statue collectibles. In addition to Godzilla, current XM Studios' intellectual property licenses include Disney (Marvel, Star Wars, Alien/Predator, Mickey & Friends), Warner Bros. Consumer Products (DC Comics: Batman, DC Comics: Justice League, Looney Tunes, Harry Potter, Tom and Jerry, Scooby-Doo, The Great Gatsby), Hasbro (G1 Transformers, Magic: The Gathering, Dungeons & Dragons), Godzilla, Ultraman, Sanrio and more. Please note, in some cases territorial restrictions may apply.

About XM Studios

Founded in 2012, XM Studios is a Singapore-based global design studio specialising in the creation of hand-crafted luxury collectibles. XM Studios is recognised annually by various international industry bodies as one of the best design houses in pop culture collectibles, having scooped up numerous awards from community-led events such as the Statue Forum Awards. XM Studios was the winner of Singapore's Emerging Enterprise Award in 2018, and was previously awarded a prestigious "Mickey" award by Disney for Product of the Year. Current intellectual property licenses include Disney (Marvel, Star Wars, Alien/Predator, Mickey & Friends), Warner Bros. Consumer Products (DC Comics: Batman, DC Comics: Justice League, Looney Tunes, Harry Potter, Tom and Jerry, Scooby-Doo, The Great Gatsby), Hasbro (G1 Transformers, Magic: The Gathering, Dungeons & Dragons), Godzilla, Ultraman, Sanrio and more. For more information, please visit www.xm-studios.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE XM Studios