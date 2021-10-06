College Rugby Coach Breaks Racial Barriers in New Feature Documentary SCRUM from Award-Winning Director Thomas Morgan

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Square Zero Films presents SCRUM from award-winning director Thomas Morgan. The documentary follows Frank McKinney, one of the first Black college rugby coaches in the US. Frank faces institutional obstacles as he builds a rugby team from the ground up that defies expectations and breaks down racial and socio-economic barriers at a predominantly white Southern institution.

SCRUM captures Coach McKinney's journey as he realizes his dream of bringing diversity to the game and opening doors for first-generation college students. Character and good grades are a prerequisite – rugby skills? Optional.

Steadfast in his devotion to his players, Coach McKinney's personal journey parallels the team's failures and successes as he navigates his own interpersonal relationships while working toward the championship game.

In a breakthrough approach in the world of streaming content, SCRUM will be available to stream on scrummovie.com starting on October 6, 2021 for $12 per view. Various organizations from around the country will be able to use the film to generate revenue through their efforts. Square Zero Films will invite viewers to support partners like the NAACP, Under Armour Foundation, Play Rugby USA and several others as a means to earn money for their specific causes. For viewers who support a specific organization, they can stream the film at a discounted rate of $10 per view.

About Thomas Morgan: Thomas Morgan is a critically acclaimed, award-winning film producer and director. The founder of Square Zero Films, Morgan makes films that give a voice to the voiceless. His award-winning work includes Waiting for Mamu (2013), Storied Streets (2014), and Soufra (2017). Morgan was also executive producer for India's Daughter (2015), which received the Peabody award for journalism and the Emmy-nominated film Silenced (2014). Morgan's most recent project is FIVE, a series of five inspiring short films featuring women entrepreneurs around the world who use their businesses to benefit their communities—the series was sold to Shorts TV. Morgan is internationally celebrated for his dedication to telling the stories of individuals working toward the greater good. Each of his films are produced in tandem with service opportunities that viewers can participate in after the end credits roll. Morgan has spoken before the US Congress, the PPL Forum at the 2012 Democratic National Convention, for the United Nations on disruptive innovations, and has given numerous TEDx talks. He received his honorary doctorate degree from his alma mater, Central Michigan University.

