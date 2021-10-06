BRANDED is partnering with Puracy and its founder to boost growth and further establish it as a leader in the botanics-based personal care market

BRANDED Acquires Puracy, a Leading Plant-Based Household Cleaning and Personal Care Brand BRANDED is partnering with Puracy and its founder to boost growth and further establish it as a leader in the botanics-based personal care market

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BRANDED Group , a leading consumer goods e-commerce company, today announced the full acquisition of Puracy , a leader in plant-based natural cleaning and personal care products. BRANDED acquires and partners with top performing entrepreneurs and businesses to transform them into global consumer brands.

BRANDED Group partners with top performing e-commerce businesses to grow them into global leaders. (PRNewsfoto/BRANDED Group)

Puracy was founded in 2013 with the mission to provide effective, natural products to clean and care for the home while helping all families to feel secure in the products they are using around themselves and their loved ones. BRANDED brings extensive experience and centralized resources to allow Puracy to grow and thrive in a competitive environment. A portion of every Puracy sale is donated to charity, and the acquisition allows the Puracy founders the opportunity to focus its core values in natural product development, brand awareness and customer acquisition.

"Our goal is to create a legacy brand that our children will be proud of and something that will make a difference to the world," said Sean Busch, co-founder of Puracy. "We believe BRANDED not only shares this vision but is uniquely capable of helping us achieve our goals."

"Natural home and personal care products is a competitive space and Puracy is able to stand out among competitors," said Michael Ronen, president of BRANDED. "Working with Puracy marks the largest brand acquisition in BRANDED history and we continue to establish ourselves as a leader in the e-commerce space. In this partnership, we're providing expertise, resources, and infrastructure for Puracy to grow into a global household name."

BRANDED is on track to grow 50x this year since launching in 2020. Today, BRANDED has more than 200 employees around the world and has acquired over 40 brands, continuing its expansion in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

For more information on BRANDED, visit https://joinbranded.com .

For more information on Puracy, visit https://puracy.com

About BRANDED Group

BRANDED Group is a leading consumer goods e-commerce company that partners with top performing e-commerce entrepreneurs and businesses to grow them into global consumer goods leaders. BRANDED empowers small online brands by leveraging the BRANDED technology core, industry expertise and by scaling them to reach a global audience. Through its family of brands in key consumer categories, BRANDED delivers compelling consumer products that are practical, stylish, affordable, and provide value to consumers worldwide. Founded in 2020, BRANDED is headquartered in New York and Paris.



About Puracy

Puracy crafts the best natural, plant-based cleaning and personal care products without nasty chemicals or irritants. The company prides itself on using naturally-derived, uniquely effective ingredients. Developed by doctors and trusted by families, Puracy's natural and organic formulas have been thoroughly tested and are proven to work flawlessly, as evidenced by more than 30,000 five-star Amazon reviews. Founded in 2013, Puracy is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

MEDIA CONTACT

BAM for BRANDED

branded@bamtheagency.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BRANDED Group