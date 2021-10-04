Ready for the Challenge? Boehringer Ingelheim and Eli Lilly and Company Launch First Ever Online Game on Cardio-Renal-Metabolic Conditions for Healthcare Professionals

- Cardio-renal-metabolic conditions are the leading cause of death worldwide, accounting for up to 20 million deaths in the U.S. annually

RIDGEFIELD, Conn. and INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Boehringer Ingelheim and Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) today announced the launch of CRMSynced™, an educational initiative that uses gamification to encourage healthcare professionals (HCPs) to prioritize a holistic approach to care for cardio-renal-metabolic (C-R-M) conditions. Accounting for up to 20 million deaths in the U.S. annually, C-R-M conditions, including diabetes, heart disease and chronic kidney disease, are the leading causes of death worldwide.

"Recent innovations in treatments and guidelines for those with C-R-M conditions have put a new level of responsibility on all members of the patient care team, including primary care physicians, specialists and advanced practice providers," said Dr. Eugene E. Wright Jr., M.D., consulting associate in the Department of Medicine, Duke University School of Medicine. "We all need to think about a holistic approach to treating the entire cardio, renal and metabolic system. CRMSynced is not only fun and engaging, but provides perspective on how practitioners can work together to improve C-R-M patient outcomes. I hope physicians will play and rise to the challenge."

The cardiovascular, renal (kidney) and metabolic systems are closely interconnected and share many of the same disease-related pathways. Dysfunction in one system may accelerate the onset of dysfunction in others, resulting in the progression of linked diseases such as type 2 diabetes, heart failure and chronic kidney disease. Conversely, improving the health of one system can lead to positive effects across the others and may reduce the risk for complications. Understanding the interconnected nature, Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly are working to advance treatments that can protect the organs of the cardio-renal-metabolic systems. Professional guidelines, including those from the American Diabetes Association, American College of Cardiology and KDIGO, recommend that HCPs take ownership of their patients' overall C-R-M health and work closely with other members of the patients' care teams.

"The recent improvements in C-R-M care have empowered generalists and specialists to take ownership over these connected conditions. While we recognize that the adoption of a holistic care approach may take time to implement, there is clearly an urgency to accelerate this change to help reduce the risk of complications among people living with C-R-M disease conditions," said Mohamed Eid, M.D., M.P.H., M.H.A., vice president, Clinical Development & Medical Affairs, Cardio-Metabolism & Respiratory Medicine, Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc. "Research has shown that game-based learning can improve retention. To reach endocrinologists, cardiologists, nephrologists, primary care physicians and advanced practice providers with this important message, we built CRMSynced, a C-R-M focused puzzle game where players have their knowledge tested to complete tasks in an engaging and challenging way."

CRMSynced's construction-themed gameplay encourages the player to collaborate with other HCP characters within the game to build "Sync Tower." Players can choose to engage as a cardiologist, endocrinologist, nephrologist, or primary care provider. As they accomplish each level, their knowledge of other specialties is tested, resulting in increased awareness of overall C-R-M healthcare and the need to care for these interrelated systems as a whole. Through CRMSynced, HCPs can increase their understanding of holistic care to leverage a comprehensive approach with their patients, which may improve health outcomes.

"Continued innovation is central to the work we do with Boehringer Ingelheim in the cardio-renal-metabolic space," said Matt Caffrey, senior director of U.S. Diabetes/CV Marketing, Lilly Diabetes. "Beyond treatments, we look for novel ways to raise awareness about critical issues to improve care for patients with these life-threatening conditions. CRMSynced is our most recent program aimed at engaging physicians to help transform patient outcomes."

Are you an HCP up for the challenge? Visit cardio-renal-metabolic.com/crmsynced to play and see if you're CRMSynced.

About CRMSynced

CRMSynced is an unbranded campaign created to facilitate awareness around the interconnected nature of cardio-renal-metabolic (C-R-M) conditions and to motivate doctors who treat patients with these conditions to take a comprehensive, holistic approach to disease management. The campaign revolves around an interactive browser-based game that was developed in partnership with animation production studio, Psyop.

Prioritizing Cardio-Renal-Metabolic Care

Through research and educational initiatives, Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly are driven to redefine care for people with cardio-renal-metabolic conditions, a group of interconnected disorders that affect more than one billion people worldwide and are a leading cause of death.

The cardiovascular, renal (kidney) and metabolic systems are closely intertwined and share many of the same disease-related pathways. Dysfunction in one system may accelerate the onset of dysfunction in others, resulting in the progression of comorbid diseases such as type 2 diabetes, heart failure and chronic kidney disease. Conversely, improving the health of one system can lead to positive effects across the others and can help reduce the risk for further complications.

Understanding their interconnected nature, we are working to advance treatments that can protect the organs of the cardio-renal-metabolic systems. It is only through a holistic approach to care that we can truly transform outcomes and restore the harmony between these critical systems.

Boehringer Ingelheim and Eli Lilly and Company

In January 2011, Boehringer Ingelheim and Eli Lilly and Company announced an alliance that centers on compounds representing several of the largest diabetes treatment classes. Depending on geographies, the companies either co-promote or separately promote the respective molecules each contributing to the alliance. The alliance leverages the strengths of two of the world's leading pharmaceutical companies to focus on patient needs. By joining forces, the companies demonstrate their commitment, not only to the care of people with diabetes, but also to investigating the potential to address areas of unmet medical need.

About Boehringer Ingelheim

Making new and better medicines for humans and animals is at the heart of what we do. Our mission is to create breakthrough therapies that change lives. Since its founding in 1885, Boehringer Ingelheim is independent and family-owned. We have the freedom to pursue our long-term vision, looking ahead to identify the health challenges of the future and targeting those areas of need where we can do the most good.

As a world-leading, research-driven pharmaceutical company, more than 51,000 employees create value through innovation daily for our three business areas: Human Pharma, Animal Health, and Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing. In 2019, Boehringer Ingelheim achieved net sales of around $21.3 billion (19 billion euros). Our significant investment of over $3.9 billion (3.5 billion euros) in R&D drives innovation, enabling the next generation of medicines that save lives and improve quality of life.

We realize more scientific opportunities by embracing the power of partnership and diversity of experts across the life-science community. By working together, we accelerate the delivery of the next medical breakthrough that will transform the lives of patients now, and in generations to come.

Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc., based in Ridgefield, CT, is the largest U.S. subsidiary of Boehringer Ingelheim Corporation and is part of the Boehringer Ingelheim group of companies. In addition, there are Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health in Duluth, GA and Boehringer Ingelheim Fremont, Inc. in Fremont, CA.

Boehringer Ingelheim is committed to improving lives and strengthening our communities. Please visit www.boehringer-ingelheim.us/csr to learn more about Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives.

For more information, please visit www.boehringer-ingelheim.us, or follow us on Twitter @BoehringerUS.

About Lilly Diabetes

Lilly has been a global leader in diabetes care since 1923, when we introduced the world's first commercial insulin. Today we are building upon this heritage by working to meet the diverse needs of people with diabetes and those who care for them. Through research, collaboration and quality manufacturing we strive to make life better for people affected by diabetes and related conditions. We work to deliver breakthrough outcomes through innovative solutions—from medicines and technologies to support programs and more. For the latest updates, visit http://www.lillydiabetes.com/ or follow us on Twitter: @LillyDiabetes and Facebook: LillyDiabetesUS.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Lilly is a global healthcare leader that unites caring with discovery to make life better for people around the world. We were founded more than a century ago by a man committed to creating high-quality medicines that meet real needs, and today we remain true to that mission in all our work. Across the globe, Lilly employees work to discover and bring life-changing medicines to those who need them, improve the understanding and management of disease, and give back to communities through philanthropy and volunteerism. To learn more about Lilly, please visit us at www.lilly.com and www.lilly.com/news.

