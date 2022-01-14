2022 EAST KENTUCKY SPORT, BOAT AND RV SHOW RULES & REGULATIONS

A deposit of $100 must accompany this application in order for it to be processed. (FINAL FULL PAYMENT IS DUE NO LATER THAN February 1st, 2022)

Special rules apply to Food Exhibitors. No food or beverage that competes with the Appalachian Wireless Arena.

Concessions will be permitted. Acceptance of food exhibitors will be at the sole discretion of the Appalachian Wireless Arena .

Exhibitors are responsible for providing duplicate sales books or register tapes of total sales for payment of taxes. Kentucky State sales tax is 6%.

Exhibitors are responsible for providing easels, extension cords or any other display equipment required. Please make a careful assessment of your needs. There will be NO REFUNDS on items or materials not used.

Sales booths must be staffed and REMAIN OPEN FOR ALL ADVERTISED HOURS of the show. Exhibitors will be responsible for the staffing of their booths, as WYMT assumes no responsibility in providing relief personnel. Early move-outs will result in disqualification into future EAST KENTUCKY SPORT, BOAT AND RV SHOW

Booths are composed of drapes attached to aluminum poles. Thus, you may not attach anything to the sides or back of the booths.

Exhibitors may not advertise for other events in booth without written consent of WYMT.

There is NO GUARANTEED booth location(s). WYMT reserves the right to rearrange or renumber the floor plan and relocate any exhibit if it appears necessary for the good of all exhibitors.

Exhibitors may return to their booths one hour prior to general public admission each show day. Show Hours: Friday, February 11th 4p - 9pm, Saturday, February 12th 9am - 9pm; Sunday, February 13th Noon - 5pm (SUBJECT TO CHANGE).