2022 EAST KENTUCKY SPORT, BOAT AND RV SHOW RULES & REGULATIONS
- A deposit of $100 must accompany this application in order for it to be processed. (FINAL FULL PAYMENT IS DUE NO LATER THAN February 1st, 2022)
- Special rules apply to Food Exhibitors. No food or beverage that competes with the Appalachian Wireless Arena.
- Concessions will be permitted. Acceptance of food exhibitors will be at the sole discretion of the Appalachian Wireless Arena .
- Exhibitors are responsible for providing duplicate sales books or register tapes of total sales for payment of taxes. Kentucky State sales tax is 6%.
- Exhibitors are responsible for providing easels, extension cords or any other display equipment required. Please make a careful assessment of your needs. There will be NO REFUNDS on items or materials not used.
- Sales booths must be staffed and REMAIN OPEN FOR ALL ADVERTISED HOURS of the show. Exhibitors will be responsible for the staffing of their booths, as WYMT assumes no responsibility in providing relief personnel. Early move-outs will result in disqualification into future EAST KENTUCKY SPORT, BOAT AND RV SHOW
- Booths are composed of drapes attached to aluminum poles. Thus, you may not attach anything to the sides or back of the booths.
- Exhibitors may not advertise for other events in booth without written consent of WYMT.
- There is NO GUARANTEED booth location(s). WYMT reserves the right to rearrange or renumber the floor plan and relocate any exhibit if it appears necessary for the good of all exhibitors.
- Exhibitors may return to their booths one hour prior to general public admission each show day. Show Hours: Friday, February 11th 4p - 9pm, Saturday, February 12th 9am - 9pm; Sunday, February 13th Noon - 5pm (SUBJECT TO CHANGE).
- NO helium allowed in arena when show is open to public.
NO items should be pinned or taped to booth drapes. NO staples or nails in tables.
- Move-In: Bulk Exhibitors will move in starting on Monday, February 7h, can stage on February 7th if need be. 10x10 Vendors move-in Thursday, February 10th from 8:00am to 5:00pm. All booths should be completed and ready BY 3PM on Friday for 4pm Show open.
- Move-Out: All exhibitors MUST be completely removed from the building by 10:00PM on Sunday, February 13th
- Aisle space MUST remain clear. No person may use space in passageways or non-allocated areas. Please be considerate of your fellow exhibitors by complying with this policy.
- WYMT reserves the right to eject any exhibitor whose product(s) are misrepresented. Misrepresentations will result in the forfeiture of booth rental.
- Solicitation of materials will NOT be permitted without written permission of WYMT.
- The sale, service, or distribution of food or beverage products is an activity, which is restricted to those licensed by East Kentucky Expo Center.
- Exhibitor will not display materials or conduct sales activity except as in such space assigned by this agreement.
- EXHIBITOR SHALL NOT ASSIGN OR SUBLET EXHIBITOR SPACE OR ANY PART THEREOF.
- Electrical devises must be installed, operated, and maintained in accordance with manufactures’ intended use and applicable codes. In any case, electrical devises which create a hazard to life or property will not be permitted.
- All display retail merchandise in the Show must be new 2021-2022 models only. Under no circumstances shall used merchandise be displayed of offered for sale.
- Animals are permitted only for handicap accessible needs or Exhibitors who are selling or exhibiting a product specific to an animal.
- No outside food or beverage is permitted during Show hours.
- Law allows no outside alcoholic beverages allowed on Appalachian Wireless Arena licensed premises.
- Raffles, lotteries, or other fundraising activities are only permitted with the approval of Show management.
NO REFUNDS will be issued once your application has been processed.