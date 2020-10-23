Exhibitors are responsible for providing easels, extension cords or any other display equipment required. Please make a careful assessment of your needs.

Sales booths must be staffed and REMAIN OPEN FOR ALL ADVERTISED HOURS of the show. Exhibitors will be responsible for the staffing of their booths, as WYMT assumes no responsibility in providing relief personnel. Early move-outs will result in disqualification into future KENTUCKY FISHING EXPO

Booths are composed of drapes attached to aluminum poles. A table and 2 chairs will be provided

Exhibitors may not advertise for other events in booth without written consent of WYMT.

There is NO GUARANTEED booth location(s). WYMT reserves the right to rearrange or renumber the floor plan and relocate any exhibit if it appears necessary for the good of all exhibitors.

Exhibitors may return to their booths one hour prior to general public admission each show day. Show Hours: Friday 4P-9P Saturday 9-7, & Sunday Noon-5

NO helium allowed in arena when show is open to public..

Move-In: Bulk Exhibitors will be sent a schedule for move in. 10x10 Vendors move-in January 14th 8:00am to 3:00pm. All booths should be completed and ready BY 3PM on Friday for 4pm Show open.

Move-Out: All exhibitors MUST be completely removed from the building by 10:00PM on January 16th

Aisle space MUST remain clear. No person may use space in passageways or non-allocated areas. Please be considerate of your fellow exhibitors by complying with this policy.

WYMT reserves the right to eject any exhibitor whose product(s) are misrepresented. Misrepresentations will result in the forfeiture of booth rental.

The sale, service, or distribution of food or beverage products is an activity, which is restricted to those licensed by The Corbin Arena.

Exhibitor will not display materials or conduct sales activity except as in such space assigned by this agreement.

EXHIBITOR SHALL NOT ASSIGN OR SUBLET EXHIBITOR SPACE OR ANY PART THEREOF.

Animals are permitted only for handicap accessible needs or Exhibitors who are selling or exhibiting a product specific to an animal.

No outside food or beverage is permitted during Show hours.