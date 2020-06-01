You don't know Joe: Get to know Estill County golfer and EKU commit Joe Benton

"My dad, he played golf his whole life. That's one sport he always wanted me to play cause you can play when you're 70 years old, 80 years old," Joe Benton said.

The Estill County golfer took his dad's suggestion and loved it.

"Coming out here and practicing all the time I love that. Just putting my headphones in by myself," Benton said. "There's nothing I'd rather do than come out here and practice."

His entire family gets out to golf, specifically his other siblings. The family involvement, of course, leads to sibling rivalry.

"My little brother Cade, we can hardly play together because we always wanna play for something."

Benton stood out at Estill County, reaching six KHSAA Golf State Tournaments in his high school career. His success garnered looks from Division I colleges and eventually led to his commitment to EKU.

"That was the goal my sophomore year was to play golf in college and then I'd say my junior year, it was to play Division I," Benton explained. "I had a lot of help with that. I work at Gibson Bay. There's a lot of people that helped me out there. So that's just like when I come out here at practice, you gotta have a goal."

But Benton doesn't rely on his own strength, but his faith in God.

"Nothing's possible without God. If it wasn't for Him, I wouldn't be here anyway."

The EKU commit also played basketball for Estill County, but the golf course provided him solace and gave him a special competitive drive that he loves about the game.

"You're all by yourself out here, you know what I mean? You can't blame it on anybody but you," Benton laughed. "You come out here one day and hit it perfect, putt bad. The next day I come out here and hit it terrible, putt good. It's like it's - you're never gonna figure it out. You get better at things, but you never figure it out.

"It's different every single day. But you hit one good shot and it keeps you coming back the next day. That's the thing I love about golf."

Benton was named the boys' basketball 14th Region Player of the Year in 2020 and is a finalist for the Mr. Basketball award. He was a part of the Engineers' 2017-18 basketball team that won the 14th Region title.