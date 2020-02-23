UPIKE Women sends off seniors with win against Cumberlands

UPIKE women’s basketball sent off their seniors in style on Saturday night with a 72-66 revenge win over Cumberlands.

(Photo: UPIKE Athletics)

The Bears were led by another dominant effort by one of those seniors in Mia Greatrex for the third straight game with 22 points and eight rebounds, both team highs.

Although the two weren’t directly matched up against each other, it appeared that Greatrex and Cumberlands’ Silvia Veloso were locked into a one-on-one battle for most of the night. Veloso ended up with a game-high 27 points, making a staggering six of her eight 3-point attempts.

Both sides also had another double-figure scorer that seemingly always hit the clutch bucket when it was needed. For Cumberlands, that player was Carla Covane who scored 14 points in a strong post effort.

For UPIKE, it was AJ Reed who scored 14 points off the bench with four 3-pointers, nearly all of which were crucial.

The vast majority of the game was a knockdown, drag out affair with neither team really pulling away from the other. Cumberlands had built the biggest lead by either team at seven points with just a minute to go before halftime, then Reed hit back-to-back 3-pointers to cut the Patriot halftime lead to one.

The third quarter was more of the same as the lead changed hands a total of five times in the period alone.

Cumberlands tied the game with six minutes to go, but then Reed came through again with a 5-0 run by herself to build a lead that would not be surmised for the rest of the game.

UP NEXT

UPIKE women’s basketball has one more regular season contest left, a road contest against Shawnee State at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

