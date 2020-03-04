Wolfe County pulls away from Perry Central; Knott Central outlasts Estill County in boys' 14th Region quarterfinals

Wolfe County put some distance between themselves and Perry Central, while Knott Central won a battle with Estill County. Survive and advance in full effect.

The Wolves took down Perry Central 73-58, while the hosts Knott Central held on late in a nail-bitter, 45-44 over the Engineers.

Wolfe County got 22 points from Sawyer Thompson and 21 points from Jaz Johnson in the victory. Dawson Duff led Perry Central with 19 points.

In game two of the night, Knott Central and Estill County traded blows all night long. The Patriots led 28-27 heading into the fourth quarter. The teams traded buckets, including a huge three from 14th Region Player of the Year Joe Benton to give Estill County a one-point lead.

In the end, Colby Napier's two free throws sealed the deal, as Benton's jump shot didn't fall before the buzzer.

The Wolves and Patriots will meet on Sunday, March 8th at 2 p.m. in our Appalachian Wireless Game of the Week, sponsored by ARH.