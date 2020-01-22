Williamsburg falls to Glasgow in All-A Classic

The Williamsburg Lady Jackets saw their second trip to Richmond end in the first round after falling to Glasgow 53-35.

Lillie Hall led the Lady Jackets with 19 points.

"Yeah I mean it's not the end of the road," said coach Randy Crider. "We still got a lot of games left, a lot of district games left. So hopefully at the end of the day, we take from this that it's not always gonna go our way and can we figure out something to make it better and to really get after it and be successful. Hopefully, over the next couple weeks, the girls will just keep their heads up, keep fighting and we'll be in good shape."