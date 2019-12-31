Who is Bud Foster?

Watching the Belk Bowl on ESPN you may hear the name Bud Foster quiet a bit.

Foster is retiring after the Belk Bowl closing a chapter on 24 years as the defensive coordinator at Virginia Tech. Foster has spent more than 30 years with the Hokies.

Foster joined the team as an inside linebackers coach in 1987, the season that the Hokies last played UK.

But the ties go deeper than that. Bud Foster is a Somerset native. Foster played for Murray State and got his coaching start with the Racers.