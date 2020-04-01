Whitney Creech prepares for future, reflects on time at WKU after NCAA ruling

With the NCAA's official ruling on Monday, March 30th, winter sport athletes who were seniors saw their careers come to a close. One of those seniors was Jenkins native and KHSAA all-time leading scorer Whitney Creech.

Creech and her teammates at Western Kentucky were looking forward to making a run in the Conference USA Tournament and a possible bid to the NCAA Tournament.

"Something that Western (Kentucky) hadn't done - they said 20 years, we hadn't gotten an at-large bid," Creech said. "So we thought that if we went into the conference tournament and we got to the finals, we had a chance to get that at-large bid."

The Lady Hilltoppers had an undefeated record at home and were on the bubble. But all those dreams came to a screeching halt.

"Our coach had texted me and said, 'Hey what room are you in?' And I knew when I got that text that he was about to come and tell me that our season was over," Creech reminisced about the moment she found out that the NCAA Tournament and sports, in general, were canceled.

The question for every athlete now is simple: What's next? For the state's all-time leading scorer, COVID-19 has put her professional basketball dreams on hold.

"So right now the next phase is kinda look at agents, see if we can find an agent that best suits me and kinda wait till this settles down and what opportunities are overseas."

If things don't pan out playing professional basketball, Creech has a plan.

"I wasn't able to student teach and play basketball at the same time, so I'll do my student teaching this fall if that (basketball) doesn't work out and get to work."

The game that the Jenkins native has played for most of her life has helped her grow on and off the court, especially in her four years at WKU.

"Not just being a scorer but trying to turn into an all-around basketball player," Creech said. "I think I became more confident, more selfless, more willing to lead."

If Whitney Creech did play her final game of basketball, she will certainly go down in history with a record that may stand for years, even decades. Creech scored 5,527 points in her high school career, the leader in the Commonwealth for any boy or girl.