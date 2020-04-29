Whitley County's Chase Harlan without college program after Urbana University closes

What was one of the highlights of his career turned disastrous for Chase Harlan.

"When you sign, I was expecting to go there. I was ready to get there and meet everybody," Harlan said. "When I found out that I wasn't going to be there, it was overwhelming."

Now the Whitley County senior is forced to find another home for the next four years after Urbana University closed down. Harlan committed to play baseball for the D-II program out of the Mountain East Conference on February 26, 2020.

"I had to go get some more video, some more recent updated video."

The closing comes at the worst possible time for Harlan, the athletes set to play there and the athletes and students who attended Urbana.

"It's kinda hard because schools don't have much scholarship money left," Harlan said. "It's just difficult at the time with how late it is."

Harlan has had a couple of schools reach out to him with no bite yet, but he's still trying to keep a selfless outlook through the rough stretch.

"You know I just try to think about the other kids who that were signed there and the actual players that were there."

Harlan batted .336 in 2019 with 38 hits and 26 RBIs in 2019, helping the Colonels to a 13th Region semifinal appearance.