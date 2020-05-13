Whitley County names Mark White new boys basketball coach

Whitley County has found its new boys head basketball coach after Jerry Overbey resigned at the beginning of March. The Colonels released a video on YouTube announcing Mark White as the next boys basketball coach.

White has coached a number of different places, most recently Grace Christian Academy in Knoxville during the 2019-20 season. Before that, White coached at the junior college level with East Mississippi Community College (2007-15) and (Tallahasee Community College (2015-19).

Most notably, White was an assistant for Rick Stansbury at Mississippi State from 2002-2007 before getting his first head coaching job. He began his career at Pikeville College (now UPIKE) as an assistant from 1990-92.