What NASCAR races without fans look like from the inside

NASCAR continued the sport's Memorial Day Weekend tradition by running without fans at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Driver Chase Elliott walks along pit road during qualifying prior to a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Charlotte Motor Speedway Sunday, May 24, 2020, in Concord, N.C.

"Once they flew the flag you know it’s just another race. Pitstops, strategy, adjustments to make your car better￼ and all that stuff so nothing really out of the ordinary there Just another race which is good￼," said Lorin Ranier. "Once the race starts you don’t think about the fans or any of that. It’s weird after the race with nobody making a noise or anything but it’s just where we are at right now.￼"

Prestonsburg's Lorin Ranier spotted for Ross Chastain in Sunday's Coca-Cola 600.

At the track, drivers and team members have to pass a health screening, get their temperatures checked and wear a mask.

"You have a certain period of time within hours￼ to go fo the medical screening and once you go do that you are good," said Ranier. "You just follow the guidelines and you just do it and once you do it a time or two you get used to it and you just go about your business."

While the steps are different those with the sport don't mind as they are back on track.

"I’m just thankful NASCAR gets to go back racing," said Ranier.

The Cup series will run their fourth race in 10 days Wednesday without fans at Charlotte Motor Speedway.