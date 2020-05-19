Wesley Christian basketball faces unique issue during COVID-19

The gym at Wesley Christian High School sits empty, but that is not normally the case.

"Obviously this thing is what it is, we've got to deal with it. We can't control what happened, but we can control how we react to it," said Head Coach Randy Casey.

"Our young men were positive with it they understood that the best thing for them was to probably go home," added Casey.

Out of the 19 players on the team, 18 are from all across the world including Italy, Sudan, Estonia, Africa, Russia, and Ireland just to name a few.

"We’re making airport runs with kids at 3:00 in the morning, at 6:00 in the morning whatever we had to do to get these young men home. It took us about a week, but we ended up getting everyone home, but it was very hectic," added Casey.

However, the time change between the players and the coaches can create some problems.

"There’s a 12-hour difference in time sometimes so my phone will ding, ding, ding, at 4:00 in the morning and it’s 'hey coach how are you?' and well I’m asleep you know,” said Casey.

Regardless of the hurdles, they have had to face, there is still one goal in mind-- to play basketball.

“That people trust us and they know that we’re going to take care of their kids that we’re going to get them ready and that we’re going to get them recruited and we’re going to get them signed,” added Casey.