Torrence Watson broke out of a season-long shooting slump, scoring 24 points to lead Missouri to a 91-33 rout of Chicago State on Monday.

Dru Smith scored 14 points and Mark Smith added 13 for the Tigers (8-4).

Watson, a sophomore guard, entered the game shooting 19.6% from 3-point range and averaging 3.2 points. He made 8 of 13 shots from beyond the arc against the Cougars (4-11).