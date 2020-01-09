Washington starting point guard Quade Green, a Kentucky transfer, ruled academically ineligible, per report

Washington starting point guard Quade Green has been ruled academically ineligible according to a report Thursday night from Stadium, potentially ending his breakout sophomore season only two games into Pac-12 Conference play for the Huskies.

Green was averaging 11.6 points, 5.3 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game in 15 contests this season -- all of which are career-highs. Of those 15 games, he made starts in 14 while playing the fourth-most minutes -- second-most among guards -- on the team.

Green signed with Kentucky out of high school as part of the 2017 recruiting class but transferred to Washington at the mid-season point of the 2018-19 season. He applied for -- and was granted -- an eligibility waiver that allowed him to play the first semester of the 2019-20 season.

Even if Green can return for postseason play, losing him indefinitely is a significant blow to a Washington team that has legitimate aspirations of winning the Pac-12 this season. The Huskies are 11-4 on the year and 1-1 in league play with wins on the season over Baylor and USC, among others.

Without Green, the reins will be handed over to sophomore Elijah Hardy at point guard, who this season is playing only 7.9 minutes per game and averaging 0.8 points and 0.9 assists per game. Jamal Bey and Nahziah Carter may also shoulder some of the ball-handling load in his absence.

The Huskies ended their two-game skid with a win over USC on Sunday and head to the Bay Area this week for a two-game road trip, starting Thursday against Stanford and wrapping up Saturday against California.