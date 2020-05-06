Wake Forest transfer Olivier Sarr commits to Kentucky

John Calipari and Kentucky have bagged another transfer. Rumored to be on the Cats wishlist, Wake Forest transfer Olivier Sarr committed to play for Kentucky Wednesday afternoon.

Sarr averaged 13.7 points and nine rebounds per game for the Demon Deacons last season. Wake Forest fired Danny Manning in late April, leading to Sarr's decision to transfer.

As of right now, Sarr will have to sit one season to play in the 2021-22 season.