WPBA's Tennessee Conductors draft Bell County native Maci Morris

After coming back from Italy due to COVID-19, Maci Morris's next stop may be a little bit closer to home. The Bell County native was drafted by the Tennessee Conductors of the Women's Professional Basketball Association, according to the team's Facebook page.

Morris averaged 15.5 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game in her time in Italy. She was named player of the week once early on in the season. As of right now, Morris is still a member of USE Scotti Empoli in Serie A in Italy.