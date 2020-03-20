WATCH: WYMT 606 Awards Show

Watch the final Sports Overtime show of the season as we hand out awards in our first-ever WYMT 606 Awards Show.

Here are the awards winners:

Best Kentucky Football Moment

Lynn Bowden's performance in the Belk Bowl - 233 rush yards, three total touchdowns.

Best Kentucky Basketball Moment

Kentucky's comeback win at Florida in the final game of the season

Best Kentucky soundbite

Kash Daniel thanks Kentucky after his final game.

Best High School Football Moment

Ethan Wolfe scores a touchdown for Leslie County vs. Clay County

Best High School Basketball Moment

Martin County wins its first region title since 1983

Best High School Football Team

Johnson Central Golden Eagles

Best High School Basketball Team

Martin County Cardinals

Perseverance Award

Cassidy Rowe, Shelby Valley

606 Sports Moment of the Year

Perry Central soccer carries Gabe Hall off the field after his mother died in a crash.

Outstanding Performance - One Game

North Laurel's Reed Sheppard gets quadruple-double vs. Jackson County.

Outstanding Record-Breaking Performance

Trey James becomes KHSAA all-time leader in blocks.

Newcomer of the Year

Ryan Davidson and Halle Collins, North Laurel basketball