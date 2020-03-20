WATCH: WYMT 606 Awards Show

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Watch the final Sports Overtime show of the season as we hand out awards in our first-ever WYMT 606 Awards Show.
Here are the awards winners:
Best Kentucky Football Moment
Lynn Bowden's performance in the Belk Bowl - 233 rush yards, three total touchdowns.
Best Kentucky Basketball Moment
Kentucky's comeback win at Florida in the final game of the season
Best Kentucky soundbite
Kash Daniel thanks Kentucky after his final game.
Best High School Football Moment
Ethan Wolfe scores a touchdown for Leslie County vs. Clay County
Best High School Basketball Moment
Martin County wins its first region title since 1983
Best High School Football Team
Johnson Central Golden Eagles
Best High School Basketball Team
Martin County Cardinals
Perseverance Award
Cassidy Rowe, Shelby Valley
606 Sports Moment of the Year
Perry Central soccer carries Gabe Hall off the field after his mother died in a crash.
Outstanding Performance - One Game
North Laurel's Reed Sheppard gets quadruple-double vs. Jackson County.
Outstanding Record-Breaking Performance
Trey James becomes KHSAA all-time leader in blocks.
Newcomer of the Year
Ryan Davidson and Halle Collins, North Laurel basketball