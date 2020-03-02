WATCH: Top plays from the district tournament

HAZARD, Ky (WYMT)- Check out top plays from last week's district tournaments.
1.) Martin County's Blake Maynard slams the ball in the 57th District Championship game
2.) Wolfe County's Tolson Wilgus beats Breathitt County at the buzzer
3.) Pineville Girl's win 51st District Championship over Knox Central
4.) Pikeville's Rylee Samons lifts the Panthers to the 59th District Title
5.) Knox Central's Jevontae Turner throws down back-to-back dunks
6.) Barbourville's Jordan Collins hits a three quarters court shot