WATCH: St. Henry's dominate second half ends Hazard's run in the All 'A' Classic

After leading by nine at the half, Hazard watched their lead disappear in a hurry, as St. Henry outscored the Bulldogs 36-13 in the second half to win 55-41. The loss ends Hazard's run in the All 'A' Classic in the semifinal round.

Hazard jumped out to a 28-19 lead in the first half, led by Wade Pelphrey's 13 points. The Bulldogs shot 50% from the field.

The second half belonged to St. Henry, as the Crusaders opened the half on a 15-0 run before a Wade Pelphrey free throw and Logan Hall lay up cut the lead back down to three.

St. Henry then outscored the Bulldogs 21-10 from that point on, holding the Bulldogs to six fourth quarter points on 18.2% shooting. St. Henry also forced six Bulldogs turnovers in the final frame.

The loss only gives Hazard three on the year, snapping a eight-game win streak for the Bulldogs. The top ranked team in our boys' Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top 10 resumes their season on Tuesday, January 28th against Breathitt County.