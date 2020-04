Lynn Bowden, Jr. realized his dream, becoming a Las Vegas Raider in the 3rd round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The moment was special for Bowden and his family. Here’s the former Wildcat getting the call from Jon Gruden that they would take him with the 80th overall pick.

His family's reaction says it all.@LynnBowden_1 is HYPED to be a Raider. pic.twitter.com/StxogUkayp — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) April 25, 2020