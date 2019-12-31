WATCH: Kash Daniel apologizes to Kyle Trask and Florida

Kash Daniel ended his Kentucky career in the Belk Bowl, as the Cats won 37-30 over Virginia Tech. After the game, the Paintsville native talked with ESPN, where he apologized to Kyle Trask and Florida

After winning the @belkbowl, @KashDaniel15 used the opportunity to apologize to Kyle Trask and the Florida Gators for leg-twisting incident earlier this year: pic.twitter.com/fl1p4lrqMf — Paul Finebaum (@finebaum) December 31, 2019

Daniel finishes his Kentucky career as a two-year starter for the Cats, and a member of one of the best Kentucky football teams of all-time that went 10-3 in 2019 with a Citrus Bowl win. He had a team-high eight tackles in his final game as a Wildcat.