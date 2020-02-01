WATCH: High school basketball action from around the Mountains on the first Saturday in February

(WYMT) - The high school basketball dipped into February, as a number of teams were in action on Saturday. Click on the videos above to watch the highlights. Here are the scores from around the state of Kentucky.
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Bardstown 85, Lou. Christian Academy 46
Bath Co. 79, Rose Hill Christian 73
Beechwood 69, Harrison Co. 53
Berea 68, Bellevue 30
Betsy Layne 92, Lee Co. 52
Boone Co. 68, Paris 62
Breckinridge Co. 50, McLean Co. 43
Bullitt East 81, Lou. Ky. Country Day 52
Calloway Co. 64, Lyon Co. 50
Carlisle Co. 64, Ballard Memorial 53
Christian Co. 91, Tennessee Prep, Tenn. 62
Christian Fellowship 64, Community Christian (Paducah) 36
Corbin 68, Mercer Co. 56
Cov. Catholic 65, Highlands 39
Fleming Co. 47, Estill Co. 46
Fort Knox 79, Beth Haven 69
Frederick Fraize 61, Burgin 48
Garrard Co. 87, Danville Christian 47
Hazard 56, Leslie Co. 51
Heritage Christian Academy 88, Cov. Latin 51
Ironton, Ohio 42, Elliott Co. 29
Johnson Central 57, Paintsville 47
Lex. Henry Clay 70, Clay Co. 66
Lincoln Co. 57, Christian Co. 51
Lloyd Memorial 63, Gallatin Co. 54
Logan Co. 72, Glasgow 61
Lou. Collegiate 80, Lou. St. Francis 37
Lou. Trinity 68, Woodford Co. 40
Lou. Walden 67, St. Patrick 45
Ludlow 68, Williamstown 31
Lynn Camp 76, Thomas Walker, Va. 36
Madison Southern 56, Great Crossing 51
Magoffin Co. 81, Floyd Central 68
Martin County 77, Belfry 59
Mason Co. 79, Boyd Co. 61
Mayfield 78, Crittenden Co. 47
McCracken County 66, Graves Co. 60
Muhlenberg County 64, Hancock Co. 54
Nicholas Co. 89, Frankfort Christian 37
Oldham County 53, Lex. Tates Creek 45
Paducah Tilghman 85, Union Co. 59
Phelps 56, Twin Valley, Va. 31
Pikeville 67, Madison Central 65
Pineville 76, Jackson City 66
Rock Creek Academy, Ind. 77, Lou. Brown 62
Rowan Co. 70, Greenup Co. 66
Shelby Valley 75, East Ridge 58
South Warren 76, Monroe Co. 51
Wayne Co. 57, Middlesboro 44
West Carter 92, Menifee Co. 58
Calvary Cougar Classic
Bracken Co. 62, Calvary Christian 59
Gary Moore Classic
Danville 71, Western Hills 66
Franklin Co. 52, Model 49
Lex. Paul Dunbar 62, Lou. St. Xavier 60
Lex. Sayre 70, Owen Co. 55
Lindsey Wilson College Classic
Adair Co. 47, Whitley Co. 38
Caverna 58, Russellville 48
North/South Shootout Classic
East Jessamine 53, Pulaski Co. 50
West Jessamine 69, Southwestern 65
Rosedale Invitational
Championship
Galilean Christian 68, Shekinah Christian, Ohio 44
Scott Blank Classic
Breathitt Co. 73, Prestonsburg 55
Buckhorn 70, Pike Co. Central 58
Harlan Co. 74, Owsley Co. 34
Super Bowl Shootout
Marshall Co. 70, Warren East 36
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
McCreary Central vs. Cumberland Co., ccd.
Raceland vs. Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant, Ohio, ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Anderson Co. 70, Western Hills 44
Apollo 76, Christian Co. 54
Barren Co. 55, Todd Co. Central 15
Bourbon Co. 65, Fleming Co. 49
Calloway Co. 75, Caldwell Co. 34
Campbell Co. 75, Mason Co. 44
Casey Co. 77, North Laurel 60
Christian Fellowship 62, Community Christian (Paducah) 56
Clay Co. 79, Red Bird 58
Conner 49, Cin. Mercy-McAuley, Ohio 32
East Carter 78, Boyd Co. 76, OT
Elliott Co. 54, Morgan Co. 36
Fairview 63, Willow Wood Symmes Valley, Ohio 27
Floyd Central 61, Magoffin Co. 18
Fort Knox 50, Beth Haven 2
Frederick Fraize 59, Burgin 45
Glasgow 61, Logan Co. 55
Grant Co. 62, North Bullitt 36
Graves Co. 56, McCracken County 40
Hazard 60, Madison Southern 52
Henderson Co. 54, Owensboro 21
Hickman Co. 62, Livingston Central 50
Highlands 53, Boone Co. 26
John Hardin 59, Adair Co. 43
Lex. Lafayette 53, Woodford Co. 51
Lex. Paul Dunbar 57, Lex. Christian 22
Lex. Tates Creek 70, Great Crossing 61
Lloyd Memorial 71, Gallatin Co. 48
Lou. Collegiate 55, Lou. St. Francis 46
Lou. DuPont Manual 62, Lou. Mercy 59
Lou. Holy Cross 34, Lou. Presentation 32
Lou. Ky. Country Day 48, Lou. Waggener 39
Ludlow 72, Newport 18
Marshall Co. 55, Mayfield 35
McLean Co. 57, Breckinridge Co. 45
Menifee Co. 54, Greenup Co. 39
Mercer Co. 59, Wayne Co. 49
Ohio Co. 69, Allen Co.-Scottsville 66
Oldham County 56, Thomas Nelson 53
Paris 68, Augusta 41
Phelps 44, Twin Valley, Va. 33
Pineville 67, Oneida Baptist 29
Riverside Christian 69, Breathitt Co. 66
Rose Hill Christian 53, Portsmouth Sciotoville, Ohio 30
Rowan Co. 80, Scott 47
Somerset 57, Garrard Co. 49
Southwestern 75, West Jessamine 22
Spencer Co. 60, Lou. Eastern 48
St. Henry 57, Holmes 47
Thomas Walker, Va. 58, Lynn Camp 21
Villa Madonna 50, Lex. Sayre 17
Warren Central 46, Clinton Co. 29
Webster Co. 67, Muhlenberg County 57
Whitley Co. 91, Estill Co. 51
Ironton Shootout
Russell 62, Wheelersburg, Ohio 57
Louisville Invitational Tournament
Lou. Sacred Heart 59, Ryle 57
North/South Shootout Classic
Pulaski Co. 51, East Jessamine 49
Southwestern 75, West Jessamine 22
Tackett's Body Shop Shootout
Ashland Blazer 52, Portsmouth Notre Dame, Ohio 41
Ironton, Ohio 50, Lewis Co. 30
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
McCreary Central vs. Cumberland Co., ccd.
S. Point, Ohio vs. West Carter, ccd.