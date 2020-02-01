WATCH: High school basketball action from around the Mountains on the first Saturday in February

(WYMT) - The high school basketball dipped into February, as a number of teams were in action on Saturday. Click on the videos above to watch the highlights. Here are the scores from around the state of Kentucky.

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Bardstown 85, Lou. Christian Academy 46

Bath Co. 79, Rose Hill Christian 73

Beechwood 69, Harrison Co. 53

Berea 68, Bellevue 30

Betsy Layne 92, Lee Co. 52

Boone Co. 68, Paris 62

Breckinridge Co. 50, McLean Co. 43

Bullitt East 81, Lou. Ky. Country Day 52

Calloway Co. 64, Lyon Co. 50

Carlisle Co. 64, Ballard Memorial 53

Christian Co. 91, Tennessee Prep, Tenn. 62

Christian Fellowship 64, Community Christian (Paducah) 36

Corbin 68, Mercer Co. 56

Cov. Catholic 65, Highlands 39

Fleming Co. 47, Estill Co. 46

Fort Knox 79, Beth Haven 69

Frederick Fraize 61, Burgin 48

Garrard Co. 87, Danville Christian 47

Hazard 56, Leslie Co. 51

Heritage Christian Academy 88, Cov. Latin 51

Ironton, Ohio 42, Elliott Co. 29

Johnson Central 57, Paintsville 47

Lex. Henry Clay 70, Clay Co. 66

Lincoln Co. 57, Christian Co. 51

Lloyd Memorial 63, Gallatin Co. 54

Logan Co. 72, Glasgow 61

Lou. Collegiate 80, Lou. St. Francis 37

Lou. Trinity 68, Woodford Co. 40

Lou. Walden 67, St. Patrick 45

Ludlow 68, Williamstown 31

Lynn Camp 76, Thomas Walker, Va. 36

Madison Southern 56, Great Crossing 51

Magoffin Co. 81, Floyd Central 68

Martin County 77, Belfry 59

Mason Co. 79, Boyd Co. 61

Mayfield 78, Crittenden Co. 47

McCracken County 66, Graves Co. 60

Muhlenberg County 64, Hancock Co. 54

Nicholas Co. 89, Frankfort Christian 37

Oldham County 53, Lex. Tates Creek 45

Paducah Tilghman 85, Union Co. 59

Phelps 56, Twin Valley, Va. 31

Pikeville 67, Madison Central 65

Pineville 76, Jackson City 66

Rock Creek Academy, Ind. 77, Lou. Brown 62

Rowan Co. 70, Greenup Co. 66

Shelby Valley 75, East Ridge 58

South Warren 76, Monroe Co. 51

Wayne Co. 57, Middlesboro 44

West Carter 92, Menifee Co. 58

Calvary Cougar Classic

Bracken Co. 62, Calvary Christian 59

Gary Moore Classic

Danville 71, Western Hills 66

Franklin Co. 52, Model 49

Lex. Paul Dunbar 62, Lou. St. Xavier 60

Lex. Sayre 70, Owen Co. 55

Lindsey Wilson College Classic

Adair Co. 47, Whitley Co. 38

Caverna 58, Russellville 48

North/South Shootout Classic

East Jessamine 53, Pulaski Co. 50

West Jessamine 69, Southwestern 65

Rosedale Invitational

Championship

Galilean Christian 68, Shekinah Christian, Ohio 44

Scott Blank Classic

Breathitt Co. 73, Prestonsburg 55

Buckhorn 70, Pike Co. Central 58

Harlan Co. 74, Owsley Co. 34

Super Bowl Shootout

Marshall Co. 70, Warren East 36

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

McCreary Central vs. Cumberland Co., ccd.

Raceland vs. Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant, Ohio, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Anderson Co. 70, Western Hills 44

Apollo 76, Christian Co. 54

Barren Co. 55, Todd Co. Central 15

Bourbon Co. 65, Fleming Co. 49

Calloway Co. 75, Caldwell Co. 34

Campbell Co. 75, Mason Co. 44

Casey Co. 77, North Laurel 60

Christian Fellowship 62, Community Christian (Paducah) 56

Clay Co. 79, Red Bird 58

Conner 49, Cin. Mercy-McAuley, Ohio 32

East Carter 78, Boyd Co. 76, OT

Elliott Co. 54, Morgan Co. 36

Fairview 63, Willow Wood Symmes Valley, Ohio 27

Floyd Central 61, Magoffin Co. 18

Fort Knox 50, Beth Haven 2

Frederick Fraize 59, Burgin 45

Glasgow 61, Logan Co. 55

Grant Co. 62, North Bullitt 36

Graves Co. 56, McCracken County 40

Hazard 60, Madison Southern 52

Henderson Co. 54, Owensboro 21

Hickman Co. 62, Livingston Central 50

Highlands 53, Boone Co. 26

John Hardin 59, Adair Co. 43

Lex. Lafayette 53, Woodford Co. 51

Lex. Paul Dunbar 57, Lex. Christian 22

Lex. Tates Creek 70, Great Crossing 61

Lloyd Memorial 71, Gallatin Co. 48

Lou. Collegiate 55, Lou. St. Francis 46

Lou. DuPont Manual 62, Lou. Mercy 59

Lou. Holy Cross 34, Lou. Presentation 32

Lou. Ky. Country Day 48, Lou. Waggener 39

Ludlow 72, Newport 18

Marshall Co. 55, Mayfield 35

McLean Co. 57, Breckinridge Co. 45

Menifee Co. 54, Greenup Co. 39

Mercer Co. 59, Wayne Co. 49

Ohio Co. 69, Allen Co.-Scottsville 66

Oldham County 56, Thomas Nelson 53

Paris 68, Augusta 41

Phelps 44, Twin Valley, Va. 33

Pineville 67, Oneida Baptist 29

Riverside Christian 69, Breathitt Co. 66

Rose Hill Christian 53, Portsmouth Sciotoville, Ohio 30

Rowan Co. 80, Scott 47

Somerset 57, Garrard Co. 49

Southwestern 75, West Jessamine 22

Spencer Co. 60, Lou. Eastern 48

St. Henry 57, Holmes 47

Thomas Walker, Va. 58, Lynn Camp 21

Villa Madonna 50, Lex. Sayre 17

Warren Central 46, Clinton Co. 29

Webster Co. 67, Muhlenberg County 57

Whitley Co. 91, Estill Co. 51

Ironton Shootout

Russell 62, Wheelersburg, Ohio 57

Louisville Invitational Tournament

Lou. Sacred Heart 59, Ryle 57

North/South Shootout Classic

Pulaski Co. 51, East Jessamine 49

Tackett's Body Shop Shootout

Ashland Blazer 52, Portsmouth Notre Dame, Ohio 41

Ironton, Ohio 50, Lewis Co. 30

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

McCreary Central vs. Cumberland Co., ccd.

S. Point, Ohio vs. West Carter, ccd.

 
