WATCH: Hazard outlasts Paintsville, Somerset drops heartbreaker to St. Henry at the All 'A' Classic

Three Mountain teams entered Friday's All 'A' quarterfinals, yet only one team moved on. Top ranked Hazard outlasted Paintsville, 48-39 to advance to Saturday's semifinals, while No. 3 Somerset fell by one to St. Henry.

Hazard's Wade Pelphrey and Paintsville's Colby Fugate led the scoring for their teams. Pelphrey had 15 points, three assists and four rebounds to lead the Bulldogs, while Fugate had 16 points, five rebounds and two assists. Bulldogs' Reece Fletcher and and Logan Hall helped Hazard inside. Fletcher had eight points and 11 rebounds, while Hall added eight points and eight rebounds.

The Bulldogs will take on St. Henry on Saturday. St. Henry had a balanced attack with three players scoring 11 points each. Somerset was led by Kade Grundy, who led the way with 24 points. The difference in this one was rebounding and free throws. St. Henry outrebounded the Briar Jumpers 40-20. They also went a perfect 10/10 from the line, while Somerset struggled, going 4/9.

Hazard and St. Henry tip off in Saturday's final game at 7:30 p.m. for the right to play in Sunday's championship game.