WATCH: District highlights and scores from night two

(WYMT) - BOYS BASKETBALL
3rd District
Semifinal
Ballard Memorial 99, Mayfield 42
7th District
Semifinal
Madisonville-North Hopkins 81, Dawson Springs 55
8th District
Semifinal
University Heights 63, Fort Campbell 41
11th District
Semifinal
Breckinridge Co. 71, Frederick Fraize 30
12th District
Semifinal
Butler Co. 64, Whitesville Trinity 57
14th District
Semifinal
Warren Central 70, South Warren 56
17th District
Semifinal
Elizabethtown 76, Central Hardin 58
19th District
Semifinal
Bardstown 74, Bethlehem 36
21st District
Semifinal
Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park 89, Lou. Valley 49
22nd District
Semifinal
Lou. Butler 69, Lou. Doss 52
Seminal
Lou. Western 59, Lou. DeSales 50
26th District
Semifinal
Lou. Male 112, Lou. Brown 35
Lou. St. Xavier 84, Lou. Collegiate 59
28th District
Semifinal
Lou. Ballard 99, Lou. Ky. Country Day 42
Lou. Eastern 78, Lou. Christian Academy 55
29th District
Semifinal
Oldham County 92, Trimble Co. 41
30th District
Semifinal
Collins 48, Anderson Co. 31
32nd District
Semifinal
Simon Kenton 78, Walton-Verona 57
37th District
Semifinal
Bishop Brossart 59, Scott 56
38th District
Semifinal
Robertson County 63, Nicholas Co. 44
39th District
Semifinal
Mason Co. 54, Bracken Co. 50
40th District
Semifinal
George Rogers Clark 62, Paris 49
Montgomery Co. 69, Bourbon Co. 63
41st District
Semifinal
Frankfort 73, Great Crossing 70
42nd District
Semifinal
Frederick Douglass 108, Lex. Henry Clay 104, 2OT
43rd District
Semifinal
Lex. Tates Creek 55, Lex. Christian 54
47th District
Semifinal
Pulaski Co. 75, Rockcastle Co. 45
Somerset 60, Casey Co. 40
48th District
Semifinal
Southwestern 48, McCreary Central 45
50th District
Semifinal
South Laurel 67, Whitley Co. 52
54th District
Semifinal
Hazard 72, Leslie Co. 36
61st District
Semifinal
Morgan Co. 60, West Carter 57
Rowan Co. 81, Menifee Co. 72
64th District
Semifinal
Boyd Co. 79, Fairview 53
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Greater Beckley Christian, W.Va. vs. Beth Haven, ccd.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
1st District
Semifinal
Carlisle Co. 47, Fulton City 31
2nd District
Semifinal
Paducah Tilghman 58, St. Mary 29
3rd District
Semifinal
Mayfield 46, Ballard Memorial 30
4th District
Semifinal
Calloway Co. 66, Murray 52
13th District
Semifinal
Russellville 44, Franklin-Simpson 35
14th District
Semifinal
Bowling Green 66, Greenwood 37
18th District
Semifinal
Green Co. 71, LaRue Co. 43
19th District
Semifinal
Bethlehem 72, Nelson Co. 34
20th District
Semifinal
Marion Co. 59, Adair Co. 39
21st District
Semifinal
Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park 75, Beth Haven 12
23rd District
Semifinal
Bullitt Central 67, Lou. Southern 24
25th District
Semifinal
Lou. DuPont Manual 60, Lou. St. Francis 12
29th District
Semifinal
Oldham County 58, Trimble Co. 37
30th District
Semifinal
Anderson Co. 52, Spencer Co. 23
31st District
Semifinal
Owen Co. 72, Carroll Co. 49
33rd District
Semifinal
Conner 65, Boone Co. 37
34th District
Semifinal
Dixie Heights 58, Lloyd Memorial 40
39th District
Semifinal
Mason Co. 69, Bracken Co. 25
41st District
Semifinal
Franklin Co. 68, Western Hills 19
42nd District
Semifinal
Scott Co. 83, Lex. Sayre 45
43rd District
Semifinal
Lex. Tates Creek 78, Lex. Lafayette 67
44th District
Semifinal
Berea 54, Model 40
45th District
Semifinal
Garrard Co. 66, Ky. School for the Deaf 27
46th District
Semifinal
East Jessamine 60, West Jessamine 26
59th District
Semifinal
Shelby Valley 68, East Ridge 35
60th District
Semifinal
Pike Co. Central 66, Phelps 49