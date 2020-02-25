WATCH: District highlights and scores from night two

By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Wed 12:01 AM, Feb 26, 2020

(WYMT) - BOYS BASKETBALL

3rd District

Semifinal

Ballard Memorial 99, Mayfield 42

7th District

Semifinal

Madisonville-North Hopkins 81, Dawson Springs 55

8th District

Semifinal

University Heights 63, Fort Campbell 41

11th District

Semifinal

Breckinridge Co. 71, Frederick Fraize 30

12th District

Semifinal

Butler Co. 64, Whitesville Trinity 57

14th District

Semifinal

Warren Central 70, South Warren 56

17th District

Semifinal

Elizabethtown 76, Central Hardin 58

19th District

Semifinal

Bardstown 74, Bethlehem 36

21st District

Semifinal

Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park 89, Lou. Valley 49

22nd District

Semifinal

Lou. Butler 69, Lou. Doss 52

Seminal

Lou. Western 59, Lou. DeSales 50

26th District

Semifinal

Lou. Male 112, Lou. Brown 35

Lou. St. Xavier 84, Lou. Collegiate 59

28th District

Semifinal

Lou. Ballard 99, Lou. Ky. Country Day 42

Lou. Eastern 78, Lou. Christian Academy 55

29th District

Semifinal

Oldham County 92, Trimble Co. 41

30th District

Semifinal

Collins 48, Anderson Co. 31

32nd District

Semifinal

Simon Kenton 78, Walton-Verona 57

37th District

Semifinal

Bishop Brossart 59, Scott 56

38th District

Semifinal

Robertson County 63, Nicholas Co. 44

39th District

Semifinal

Mason Co. 54, Bracken Co. 50

40th District

Semifinal

George Rogers Clark 62, Paris 49

Montgomery Co. 69, Bourbon Co. 63

41st District

Semifinal

Frankfort 73, Great Crossing 70

42nd District

Semifinal

Frederick Douglass 108, Lex. Henry Clay 104, 2OT

43rd District

Semifinal

Lex. Tates Creek 55, Lex. Christian 54

47th District

Semifinal

Pulaski Co. 75, Rockcastle Co. 45

Somerset 60, Casey Co. 40

48th District

Semifinal

Southwestern 48, McCreary Central 45

50th District

Semifinal

South Laurel 67, Whitley Co. 52

54th District

Semifinal

Hazard 72, Leslie Co. 36

61st District

Semifinal

Morgan Co. 60, West Carter 57

Rowan Co. 81, Menifee Co. 72

64th District

Semifinal

Boyd Co. 79, Fairview 53

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Greater Beckley Christian, W.Va. vs. Beth Haven, ccd.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

1st District

Semifinal

Carlisle Co. 47, Fulton City 31

2nd District

Semifinal

Paducah Tilghman 58, St. Mary 29

3rd District

Semifinal

Mayfield 46, Ballard Memorial 30

4th District

Semifinal

Calloway Co. 66, Murray 52

13th District

Semifinal

Russellville 44, Franklin-Simpson 35

14th District

Semifinal

Bowling Green 66, Greenwood 37

18th District

Semifinal

Green Co. 71, LaRue Co. 43

19th District

Semifinal

Bethlehem 72, Nelson Co. 34

20th District

Semifinal

Marion Co. 59, Adair Co. 39

21st District

Semifinal

Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park 75, Beth Haven 12

23rd District

Semifinal

Bullitt Central 67, Lou. Southern 24

25th District

Semifinal

Lou. DuPont Manual 60, Lou. St. Francis 12

29th District

Semifinal

Oldham County 58, Trimble Co. 37

30th District

Semifinal

Anderson Co. 52, Spencer Co. 23

31st District

Semifinal

Owen Co. 72, Carroll Co. 49

33rd District

Semifinal

Conner 65, Boone Co. 37

34th District

Semifinal

Dixie Heights 58, Lloyd Memorial 40

39th District

Semifinal

Mason Co. 69, Bracken Co. 25

41st District

Semifinal

Franklin Co. 68, Western Hills 19

42nd District

Semifinal

Scott Co. 83, Lex. Sayre 45

43rd District

Semifinal

Lex. Tates Creek 78, Lex. Lafayette 67

44th District

Semifinal

Berea 54, Model 40

45th District

Semifinal

Garrard Co. 66, Ky. School for the Deaf 27

46th District

Semifinal

East Jessamine 60, West Jessamine 26

59th District

Semifinal

Shelby Valley 68, East Ridge 35

60th District

Semifinal

Pike Co. Central 66, Phelps 49

 