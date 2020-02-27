WATCH: Highlights and scores from district championships

By  | 
Posted:

(WYMT) - BOYS BASKETBALL

3rd District

Championship

Mayfield 46, Graves Co. 36

4th District

Championship

Marshall Co. 45, Calloway Co. 43

Webster Co. 62, Henderson Co. 56

8th District

Championship

Christian Co. 81, University Heights 59

10th District

Championship

Muhlenberg County 70, McLean Co. 60

17th District

Championship

John Hardin 66, Elizabethtown 45

20th District

Semifinal

Campbellsville 48, Adair Co. 43

22nd District

Championship

Lou. Butler 77, Lou. Western 53

26th District

Championship

Lou. Male 80, Lou. St. Xavier 68

27th District

Championship

Lou. Trinity 43, Lou. Seneca 40

28th District

Championship

Lou. Ballard 56, Lou. Eastern 44

37th District

Championship

Campbell Co. 55, Bishop Brossart 46

38th District

Championship

Robertson County 76, Pendleton Co. 61

39th District

Championship

Mason Co. 61, Augusta 56

40th District

Championship

George Rogers Clark 73, Montgomery Co. 64

45th District

Semifinal

Danville 53, Boyle Co. 51

47th District

Championship

Somerset 80, Pulaski Co. 69

59th District

Championship

Pikeville 51, Shelby Valley 50

60th District

Championship

Phelps 66, Belfry 57

61st District

Championship

Rowan Co. 56, Bath Co. 46

64th District

Championship

Ashland Blazer 62, Boyd Co. 55

GIRLS BASKETBALL

2nd District

Championship

McCracken County 92, Paducah Tilghman 26

3rd District

Championship

Graves Co. 49, Mayfield 34

4th District

Championship

Marshall Co. 56, Calloway Co. 45

5th District

Championship

Trigg Co. 48, Crittenden Co. 40

7th District

Championship

Madisonville-North Hopkins 68, Caldwell Co. 33

9th District

Championship

Owensboro Catholic 55, Apollo 44

11th District

Championship

Meade Co. 69, Breckinridge Co. 61

13th District

Championship

Logan Co. 45, Russellville 40

14th District

Championship

Bowling Green 72, Warren East 44

15th District

Championship

Barren Co. 65, Glasgow 48

16th District

Championship

Russell Co. 79, Metcalfe Co. 71

22nd District

Championship

Lou. Butler 70, Lou. Iroquois 24

23rd District

Championship

Bullitt Central 52, North Bullitt 27

24th District

Championship

Lou. Mercy 69, Bullitt East 65

28th District

Championship

Lou. Christian Academy 63, Lou. Ballard 31

31st District

Championship

Owen Co. 55, Gallatin Co. 33

32nd District

Championship

Walton-Verona 39, Simon Kenton 37

33rd District

Championship

Ryle 56, Conner 44

35th District

Championship

Notre Dame 49, Cov. Holy Cross 33

36th District

Championship

Highlands 44, Newport Central Catholic 41

39th District

Championship

Mason Co. 75, St. Patrick 43

45th District

Championship

Garrard Co. 54, Lincoln Co. 49

46th District

Championship

Mercer Co. 69, East Jessamine 33

48th District

Championship

Southwestern 67, Wayne Co. 54

50th District

Championship

South Laurel 85, Whitley Co. 41

52nd District

Championship

Bell Co. 52, Harlan Co. 51

53rd District

Championship

Letcher County Central 55, Knott Co. Central 41

54th District

Championship

Hazard 49, Leslie Co. 36

55th District

Championship

Wolfe Co. 77, Jackson City 39

57th District

Championship

Martin County 46, Johnson Central 32

58th District

Championship

Lawrence Co. 56, Floyd Central 53

60th District

Championship

Pike Central, Ind. 58, Belfry 35

61st District

Championship

Rowan Co. 58, Menifee Co. 40

62nd District

Championship

West Carter 80, East Carter 45

63rd District

Championship

Russell 56, Lewis Co. 37

 