WATCH: Highlights and scores from district championships

(WYMT) - BOYS BASKETBALL
3rd District
Championship
Mayfield 46, Graves Co. 36
4th District
Championship
Marshall Co. 45, Calloway Co. 43
Webster Co. 62, Henderson Co. 56
8th District
Championship
Christian Co. 81, University Heights 59
10th District
Championship
Muhlenberg County 70, McLean Co. 60
17th District
Championship
John Hardin 66, Elizabethtown 45
20th District
Semifinal
Campbellsville 48, Adair Co. 43
22nd District
Championship
Lou. Butler 77, Lou. Western 53
26th District
Championship
Lou. Male 80, Lou. St. Xavier 68
27th District
Championship
Lou. Trinity 43, Lou. Seneca 40
28th District
Championship
Lou. Ballard 56, Lou. Eastern 44
37th District
Championship
Campbell Co. 55, Bishop Brossart 46
38th District
Championship
Robertson County 76, Pendleton Co. 61
39th District
Championship
Mason Co. 61, Augusta 56
40th District
Championship
George Rogers Clark 73, Montgomery Co. 64
45th District
Semifinal
Danville 53, Boyle Co. 51
47th District
Championship
Somerset 80, Pulaski Co. 69
59th District
Championship
Pikeville 51, Shelby Valley 50
60th District
Championship
Phelps 66, Belfry 57
61st District
Championship
Rowan Co. 56, Bath Co. 46
64th District
Championship
Ashland Blazer 62, Boyd Co. 55
GIRLS BASKETBALL
2nd District
Championship
McCracken County 92, Paducah Tilghman 26
3rd District
Championship
Graves Co. 49, Mayfield 34
4th District
Championship
Marshall Co. 56, Calloway Co. 45
5th District
Championship
Trigg Co. 48, Crittenden Co. 40
7th District
Championship
Madisonville-North Hopkins 68, Caldwell Co. 33
9th District
Championship
Owensboro Catholic 55, Apollo 44
11th District
Championship
Meade Co. 69, Breckinridge Co. 61
13th District
Championship
Logan Co. 45, Russellville 40
14th District
Championship
Bowling Green 72, Warren East 44
15th District
Championship
Barren Co. 65, Glasgow 48
16th District
Championship
Russell Co. 79, Metcalfe Co. 71
22nd District
Championship
Lou. Butler 70, Lou. Iroquois 24
23rd District
Championship
Bullitt Central 52, North Bullitt 27
24th District
Championship
Lou. Mercy 69, Bullitt East 65
28th District
Championship
Lou. Christian Academy 63, Lou. Ballard 31
31st District
Championship
Owen Co. 55, Gallatin Co. 33
32nd District
Championship
Walton-Verona 39, Simon Kenton 37
33rd District
Championship
Ryle 56, Conner 44
35th District
Championship
Notre Dame 49, Cov. Holy Cross 33
36th District
Championship
Highlands 44, Newport Central Catholic 41
39th District
Championship
Mason Co. 75, St. Patrick 43
45th District
Championship
Garrard Co. 54, Lincoln Co. 49
46th District
Championship
Mercer Co. 69, East Jessamine 33
48th District
Championship
Southwestern 67, Wayne Co. 54
50th District
Championship
South Laurel 85, Whitley Co. 41
52nd District
Championship
Bell Co. 52, Harlan Co. 51
53rd District
Championship
Letcher County Central 55, Knott Co. Central 41
54th District
Championship
Hazard 49, Leslie Co. 36
55th District
Championship
Wolfe Co. 77, Jackson City 39
57th District
Championship
Martin County 46, Johnson Central 32
58th District
Championship
Lawrence Co. 56, Floyd Central 53
60th District
Championship
Pike Central, Ind. 58, Belfry 35
61st District
Championship
Rowan Co. 58, Menifee Co. 40
62nd District
Championship
West Carter 80, East Carter 45
63rd District
Championship
Russell 56, Lewis Co. 37