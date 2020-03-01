Vanderbilt rallies to beat Kentucky, Cats get 3 Seed in 2020 SEC Tournament

Rhyne Howard scored 26 points, but the 15th-ranked Kentucky women's team was upset by Vanderbilt 70-64 on Sunday afternoon at Memorial Gymnasium.

Vanderbilt rallied in the final period, outscoring Kentucky 24-9 over the game's final 10 minutes to turn a nine-point deficit into a six-point victory.

After finishing Southeastern Conference play with a 10-6 record, the No. 15 University of Kentucky women’s basketball team has secured the No. 3 seed in the 2020 Southeastern Conference Tournament.

The SEC Tournament will be played this year at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C. The event begins with two first-round games Wednesday, followed by four second-round games Thursday and four quarterfinal games Friday. The semifinals will take play Saturday while the championship will be decided Sunday at 2 p.m. ET. All games will be televised on the ESPN family of networks.

With the No. 3 seed, UK will receive a double-bye and play in Friday’s quarterfinals at approx. 8:30 p.m. ET on SEC Network either v. sixth-seeded Tennessee, 11th-seeded Missouri or 14th-seeded Ole Miss.

This is the 11th top-four finish in the league for Kentucky under head coach Matthew Mitchell. The Wildcats have won 10 or more league games 10 times under Mitchell. The Wildcats finished the regular season 21-7 for their 10th 20-win season under Mitchell.