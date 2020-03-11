Union women fall in OT in NAIA Tournament

In a battle of heavyweights, it generally comes down to who lands the last punch. Unfortunately, that was not Union College women’s basketball on Wednesday.

The seventh-seeded Bulldogs stood toe-to-two with the No. 2 seed Trojans of Taylor University (Ind.) in the opening round of the NAIA Division II Women’s Basketball National Championship Tournament but suffered heartbreak in a 68-66, overtime thriller.

“I mean, what can you say? We’re going to fight. We’ve fought all year. We’ve never given up on anything,” said head coach Dean Walsh. “We’ve never backed down against anybody. We’ve done this all year, and we’ve grown from it, and that’s why we finished the season so strong. I felt like we got better as the year went on.”

The tournament is being held at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa.

Knotted at 32-all at the half, Union (26-7 overall0 opened the third on a 7-0 run and took a 39-32 lead following a Katrina Johnson 3-pointer with 6:30 to go in the period. Taylor (30-4 overall), however, closed the frame on a 16-4 run in procuring a 48-43 lead heading into the fourth.

The Bulldogs bit back in the fourth with Johnson nailing a 3-pointer to put Union ahead and Brooke Hammonds then stealing the ball and scoring on a layup for a 54-51 lead with 6:11 on the clock. The teams went back-and-forth, and Taylor took a 59-57 lead on a Jamie Netzley bucket at the 1:27 mark. Johnson attempted to give Union the lead with another trey, but the shot rimmed out. Hammonds, though, grabbed the rebound and scored the putback to even the ledger at 59-all with 30.2 seconds remaining.

Taylor attempted to hold the ball for the final shot, but Netzley missed and Hammonds hauled in the rebound. Union immediately called timeout for one, last-ditch attempt with 1.4 seconds left. J’Lyn Martin received the inbounds pass and launched a 23-footer that was a hair too long, bouncing off the back of the rim to send the game into overtime.

Hammonds gave the Bulldogs a 63-61 lead with 2:44 to play, but the Trojans used a 6-0 spurt to grab a 67-63 lead with 22 seconds to go. The reigning Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) Player of the Year then buried a 3-pointer with 10 seconds on the clock, bringing Union within one.

Following a quick foul, Abby Buchs went 1-for-2 at the foul line to push Taylor’s lead to two. Martin attempted to force a second overtime, but her jumper from the left corner rimmed out, sealing the 68-66 defeat.

“I can’t be more proud of (the team) because we’ve got a good team,” Walsh said. “I think we’ve earned the respect of everybody.”

Hammonds was held to nine points in the first half, but she finished with her 22nd double-double season with a team-high 24 points and 11 rebounds. The junior hit 11-of-17 from the floor and posted four steals and three assists as well.

“When we came to the huddle (at the end of regulation), I told that this was our game. And we went out and hustled as hard as we could,” said Hammonds. “I’m proud of my team for how hard they went out and played. We played with no fear in our eyes, and we played to the best of our ability. I’m proud of them for that.”

Chariss Wilson posted her fourth 20-point game of the season, going 8-for-14 from the field and 4-for-6 at the foul line.

Despite the never-say-die attitude, fatigue factored in for the Bulldogs as the team’s lack of depth and the Trojans constant full-court press weighed heavily on the team.

“Their press wore us down a little bit, and our lack of depth hurt us a little bit,” Walsh said. But at the end of the day, it’s all who made shots at the right time, and they made a couple more shots at the end that got us.”

Although their tournament run was cut short, the Bulldogs are excited about the future.

“I just want to say ‘thank you’ to everybody in the Union family, all our fans, all our followers, all our parents,” Walsh said. “You all have been great, and we’re going to come back better and stronger next year.”

Hammonds added, “Next year, it’s over. We’re winning everything. We aren’t stopping. We’re winning all the rings we can.”

BULLDOG NOTES

- Hammonds’ 24 points are the second-most by a Bulldog in the national tournament. Amber Taylor scored 26 in a 79-64 loss to Hastings College (Neb.) in 2014.

- Hammonds’ 11 rebounds are the most by a Bulldog at the national tournament.

- Union outrebounded Taylor 37-32.

- Taylor cashed in Union’s 19 turnovers for only 11 points, while Union converted Taylor’s 15 miscues for 21.

- This is the closest Union came to winning a game at the national tournament. The previous best showing came in 2003 when Union fell 85-81 to the University of Mary (N.D.).

- The Bulldogs are 0-6 in national tournament play.

- Hammonds’ double-double is her 22nd of the season and 34th of her career – both of which are program records.

- Hammonds’ four steals give her 98 on the year for another program record.

- After hitting eight 3-pointers in the first half, Taylor went 0-for-7 from behind the arc in the second half and overtime.

- Union shot 45 percent (27-fo-60), while Taylor connected on 44.1 percent (26-of-59) of its shots.

- The 26 wins are a program record, besting the previous mark of 25 which was accomplished twice – first during the 2007-08 season and again in 2011-12.

- The .788 win percentage is a program record. The 26-7 overall mark is the best record in program history. The previous record for the best winning percentage was .758 when the team went 25-8 in 2011-12.